01.11.2019 15:45:00

Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle Nominations Open

KILLEEN, Texas, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is the day that our submission forms have opened for our Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle! Does grandma need a flight to visit her first grandchild? Has job loss or an injury left a friend unable to buy Christmas gifts for their kids this year? Does your neighbor's leaky roof need to be fixed before the next storm? Then nominate them for a Carlson Christmas Miracle! 

(PRNewsfoto/The Carlson Law Firm)

To nominate a deserving family or individual, just fill out the submission form and tell us what you think they need and why the person or family you are nominating is deserving of a Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. 

Nominations will close on Nov. 11. If your nomination is selected, you will be contacted on Nov. 12 and given a 24-hour deadline to respond. Because of time constraints,if you do not respond within 24 hours, we will move on to the next nomination. Once selected and confirmed by phone, our Carlson Christmas Elves will immediately get to work making your miracle happen. 

"For so many people, the magic of Christmas disappears because of monetary constraints," said Managing Partner Craig Carlson. "Parents start to worry about feeding their children a nice Christmas meal, making sure their kids wake up to a present or two or even just putting up a tree and decorations. So many of these things a lot of us take for granted. If there is anything we can do to bring back the magic of Christmas and give these parents or caregivers a little relief then nominate them. We look forward to this all year."

About the Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle
In 2018, The Carlson Law Firm delivered a Texas-sized Christmas Miracle to three families. This year we are continuing Carlson Law Firm is continuing our tradition of spreading Christmas cheer and making miracles happen. For the second year in a row, youcan help make Christmas a little brighter by nominating a family or individual for a Carlson Cares Christmas Miracle. 

Carlson Cares operates out of The Carlson Law Firm's 12 offices across Texas. Each month, a different office gives back to their community through volunteer work and hosting family-friendly Parties with a Purpose. Our mission is to improve the lives of every Texan.

For more information:
Kazia Conway
254-526-5688
kconway@carlsonattorneys.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlson-cares-christmas-miracle-nominations-open-300949901.html

SOURCE The Carlson Law Firm

