Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’373 -0.3%  SPI 18’427 -0.3%  Dow 49’241 -0.3%  DAX 24’781 -0.1%  Euro 0.9171 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’995 -0.2%  Gold 5’059 2.3%  Bitcoin 59’233 1.0%  Dollar 0.7749 -0.1%  Öl 67.9 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swatch1225515Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Novartis-Aktie: Nachahmer verursachen Umsatzerosion - gemischter Ausblick
Ausblick: Barrick Mining stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: ConocoPhillips präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Ausblick: Amazon legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Suche...

Carlisle Companies Aktie 916251 / US1423391002

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

04.02.2026 07:14:20

Carlisle Companies Q4 Profit Dwon, Sales Edge Up; Announces $1 Bln Share Buyback

Carlisle Companies
270.06 CHF 1.35%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies, Incorporated (CSL), a supplier of construction products, reported lower fourth-quarter profit compared with the prior year, reflecting higher costs and expenses.

The company also announced its plan to buy back up $1 billion of shares in 2026.

Income from continuing operations totaled $133.4 million or $3.19 per share, down from $162.4 million or $3.56 per share in the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.90 per share.

Operating income for the quarter declined to $190 million from $224 million in the same period of 2024.

Quarterly revenue edged up to $1.128 billion from $1.123 billion a year earlier.

For fiscal 2026, the company sees revenues to increase low-single-digit percentage year-over-year.

Carlisle Companies shares rose more than 3% in after-hours trading after closing Tuesday at $355.84, up 3.60%.

Analysen zu Carlisle Companies Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.