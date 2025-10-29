Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Carlisle Companies Aktie

29.10.2025 23:59:35

Carlisle Companies Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

Carlisle Companies
273.05 CHF 1.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Carlisle Companies Inc. (CSL) revealed earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $214.2 million, or $4.98 per share. This compares with $244.3 million, or $5.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Carlisle Companies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $241.2 million or $5.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.36 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.0% to $1.346 billion from $1.333 billion last year.

Carlisle Companies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $214.2 Mln. vs. $244.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.98 vs. $5.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.346 Bln vs. $1.333 Bln last year.