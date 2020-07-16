CarLabs.ai adds AI Talent, John A. Ruble, to its Team

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CarLabs.ai, the leading AI-powered intelligent virtual agent solution provider in the automotive industry, welcomes new Vice President of Business Development, John Ruble. CarLabs' will benefit from Ruble's formidable AI business development track record to expand its client base and bring value to new automotive partnerships using the CarLabs.ai platform.

Ruble brings a strong pedigree in both automotive and AI to this role. His expertise has been recognized at over a dozen automotive events where he has been a speaker such as Digital Dealer, DMSC, Internet Sales Twenty Group, and the annual Fixed-Ops conference. He has also been published for his expert opinion about AI in Fixed Ops Magazine, Auto Success, and Automotive News and has also appeared on the CBT news channel.

Prior to joining CarLabs.ai, Ruble held the position of Vice-President of Strategic Accounts at Conversica, where he developed partnerships with dealer groups and OEM's.

Prior to Conversica, Ruble was with Shift Digital, where he gained diverse experience in the automotive industry in digital technology, lead management, chat integration, and overall digital UX management. In his previous roles, he helped define the optimum product-market match to help customers acquire the technology needed to achieve their targeted KPIs and business objectives.

Ruble began his career in Detroit and worked at a number of dealerships, which included a role as acting General Manager for a Hyundai dealership. This experience provides him with a rich understanding of the best application of digital marketing for the automotive industry and what it takes to succeed as a dealer in both variable and fixed operations.

His experience and skills will support CarLabs partners in the auto industry to apply technology and enable personalized 1:1 conversations with car shoppers and owners; at the contextually relevant time, and across multiple messaging and conversational platforms throughout a customer's car shopping and ownership journey.

About CarLabs:

CarLabs.ai, headquartered in Calabasas, California, is the auto industry's first AI-powered, conversational engagement platform to successfully implement and personalize sales and customer service via chat on social channels, websites, voice, and other messaging channels. Its conversational platform allows consumers to interact directly with an automotive brand's data and digital assets as if they were talking to a human via a 1:1 chat/voice interface. Its technology was featured at the Facebook F8 conference, it won the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Award for Advanced Automotive Conversational Platform and is an Advanced Technology Partner with AWS. To learn more visit www.carlabs.ai and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

CONTACT: Katy Klitz, katyanne@carlabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carlabsai-adds-ai-talent-john-a-ruble-to-its-team-301094387.html

SOURCE CarLabs