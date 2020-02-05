Carl Nord's newly released "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" is an enthralling tale of a young man's adventures in the snowy town of Skagway

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm": an engrossing novel that continues the circumstances of sporty lad Andy Seaberg as he tends to his sisters and brother while his father is away and his mother is sick with flu—all happening during an intense snowstorm. "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" is the creation of published author Carl Nord, a student majoring in journalism and geography at the University of Washington, a former personnel specialist in Seoul, Korea and Los Angeles for the US Army, and a researcher and writer for museums.

Nord shares, "The snowstorm raging through the little town of Skagway is the least of Andy Seaberg's worries. He is more concerned about the big basketball game he and his fellow fifth graders will be playing against the tough sixth graders.

"But before this event can even take place, Andy's father is called away to Seattle, and his mother is rushed to the hospital with a severe case of the flu. This leaves Andy at home with his two younger sisters and a pesky little brother and a handful of other problems to solve before he can even get to his basketball practices. 'The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm' continues where 'Alaska Christmas' left off, Christmas day of 1946, and rushes with howling North Wind into January 1947.

"Can Andy get everything back to normal before the day of the big game?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Nord's new book reveals the protagonist's determination in becoming the bigger man amid the meagerness of helping hands and an unstoppable force of nature.

Readers will also be enthralled with the young man's passion for sportsmanship that burns through the cold winter storm in his little Alaskan town.

View the synopsis of "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" on YouTube.

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing