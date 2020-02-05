05.02.2020 06:00:00

Carl Nord's newly released "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" is an enthralling tale of a young man's adventures in the snowy town of Skagway

MEADVILLE, Pa., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm": an engrossing novel that continues the circumstances of sporty lad Andy Seaberg as he tends to his sisters and brother while his father is away and his mother is sick with flu—all happening during an intense snowstorm. "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" is the creation of published author Carl Nord, a student majoring in journalism and geography at the University of Washington, a former personnel specialist in Seoul, Korea and Los Angeles for the US Army, and a researcher and writer for museums.

Nord shares, "The snowstorm raging through the little town of Skagway is the least of Andy Seaberg's worries. He is more concerned about the big basketball game he and his fellow fifth graders will be playing against the tough sixth graders.

"But before this event can even take place, Andy's father is called away to Seattle, and his mother is rushed to the hospital with a severe case of the flu. This leaves Andy at home with his two younger sisters and a pesky little brother and a handful of other problems to solve before he can even get to his basketball practices. 'The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm' continues where 'Alaska Christmas' left off, Christmas day of 1946, and rushes with howling North Wind into January 1947.

"Can Andy get everything back to normal before the day of the big game?"

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Nord's new book reveals the protagonist's determination in becoming the bigger man amid the meagerness of helping hands and an unstoppable force of nature.

Readers will also be enthralled with the young man's passion for sportsmanship that burns through the cold winter storm in his little Alaskan town.

View the synopsis of "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm" at traditional brick-and-mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Skagway Kids: Alaska Snowstorm," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

04.02.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
04.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (67.5%) auf Julius Baer Group Ltd
04.02.20
Ölpreise weiter auf Talfahrt
04.02.20
Vontobel: derimail - Callable BRC auf Versorger mit 50% Barriere
04.02.20
SMI zeigt sich recht stabil
03.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
30.01.20
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV
23.01.20
SONIA: Höchste Zeit, die Zinsen zu senken
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.01.20
Schroders: Wie nachhaltiges Investieren unsere zunehmende Öko-Angst beruhigen könnte
27.01.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht es weiter?
27.01.20
Schroders: Die drei stärksten Trends im Gesundheitssektor
mehr
Virus und Unternehmenszahlen sorgen für Auf und Ab | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Parallelen zu 1980: Droht dem Goldmarkt das gleiche Schicksal wie vor 40 Jahren?
Tesla-Aktie übersteigt zwischenzeitlich 900-Dollar-Marke: Diese Faktoren geben Rückenwind
Tesla-Aktie mit neuem Höchststand: Tesla-Bulle hält Preis von 7'000 US-Dollar für möglich
Neuer Rekord an Schweizer Börse: ETFs so beliebt wie nie
Bis zu 10% Rendite: Diese europäischen Aktien überzeugen mit hohen Dividenden
Disney übertrifft die Erwartungen - Aktie nachbörslich im Plus
Glencore-Aktie legt kräftig zu: In 2019 mehr Kohle gefördert, aber weniger Kupfer
SNB will Frankenstärke eindämmen - aber Trump funkt ihr dazwischen
Snap-Aktie nach enttäuschender Umsatzentwicklung nachbörslich auf Talfahrt
So investiert Ray Dalio angesichts der Gefahr durch das Coronavirus

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet deutlich fester -- SMI verabschiedet sich stärker -- DAX schliesst nahe 13'300 Punkten-- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Dienstag Gewinne verbuchen. An den US-Börsen schlugen die Bullen zu. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich zum Handelsende mit grünen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;