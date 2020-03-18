Carl Black Kennesaw Now Accepting Pre-Orders of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban

KENNESAW, Ga., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban is a powerful and spacious vehicle that is full of technology features. Set to be released in the summer of 2020, Carl Black Kennesaw is now accepting pre-orders of this powerful vehicle.

Three engine options lead the way for the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban. The first option is a 5.3-liter V8 engine that produces 355 horsepower. The second option is a 6.2-liter V8 engine that produces 420 horsepower. The final option is a 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six turbodiesel that produces 277 horsepower. The three engine options will be available or standard depending on which of the following trim level is chosen: LS, LT, Z71, RST and Premier.

The inside of the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban saw an increase of cargo space by 19 percent making this an excellent vehicle for parents that have children involved in a variety of activities as well as an individual that is preparing for a road trip across the state. In addition, the SUV now has a 10-inch diagonal color touchscreen along with a 15-inch diagonal head-up display.

Finally, for families that are on the road quite a bit, there are multitudes of safety features. Some of these include but are not limited to a Rear Vision Camera, Forward Collision Alert and Rear Park Assist.

