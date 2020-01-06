CarKitAI's Roxie Karaoke Car Entertainment Makes Road Trips and Commute Fun Again

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest in car entertainment hits town with Roxie to transform your car into a handsfree karaoke studio. Everyone including drivers and passengers can sing their favorite tunes and latest hits.

Featuring a new handsfree system with a long-range ambient microphone mounted on the dashboard, every occupant can have fun singing solos, duets or group songs. Roxie is designed so that everyone can get into the act and the car becomes a social environment.

Roxie is easy to set up and works with both iPhone and Android phones. Simply plug Roxie into the cigarette lighter socket, connect the special microphone, tune your FM radio or use your aux input and sing along to any song on any popular music or karaoke app from Apple Music, Spotify, TuneIn and more. Your singing is mixed with the music and played over your car stereo.

Roxie comes with professional karaoke effects and 3D surround sound so that your singing sounds great. If you have difficulty hitting those high and low notes, Roxie can also adjust the pitch so that you can sing comfortably to any song, like any professional karaoke studio.

To make driving safe while you sing to your favorite hits, Roxie is designed to run entirely handsfree. It includes a zero-wait KTV DJ that works Siri and OK Google to help users select and play their favorite songs. Roxie is ultra-responsive and users can speak commands without pausing or waiting for an acknowledgment beep. Users can also interrupt Roxie anytime and give a new command. Roxie is designed to behave as natural and human as possible. For users who are comfortable with voice commands, Roxie mirrors the entire set of voice commands from Siri and OK Google making it the personal assistant of voice assistants.

See Roxie at CES 2020, Sands Expo, Level 1, Hall G, Booth #51441-10, Eureka Park or Digital Experience! CES, January 6, 2020, Mirage Events Center, Mirage Hotel, Las Vegas or ShowStoppers @ CES 2020, January 7, 2020, Lafite Ballroom, Wynn Hotel, Las Vegas

Roxie can be backed on Kickstarter at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/carkit-ai/roxie-new-smart-plug-and-play-mobile-karaoke-for-your-car?ref=5bbvuj

About Carkit AI

CarKit AI specializes in building consumer products for a new generation of users with evolving tastes. Having seen how the current smartphone has revolutionized communications, media consumption and bringing people closer, we have also witnessed ironically our friends and family moving further apart. Within that context, our personal goals and values are to create products that bring people closer and build bridges with the ones we love.

