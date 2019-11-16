+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
16.11.2019 06:01:00

Carisma Therapeutics Announces Investor Conference Participation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carisma Therapeutics Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies based on engineered macrophages, today announced that it will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Stifel 2019 Healthcare Conference, November 19-20, 2019 – Carisma's management will deliver a presentation on Wednesday, November 20, at 4:45 pm EDT and host one-on-one meetings at the venue. The conference will be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY.
  • Jefferies 2019 London Healthcare Conference, November 20-21, 2019 – Carisma will host one-on-one meetings on November 20 and 21 at the conference venue, at the Waldorf Hilton, London, UK.
  • Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference, December 3-5, 2019 – Carisma's management team will present on Tuesday, December 3, at 4:50 pm EDT. The company will host one-on-one meetings at the conference venue, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.

Carisma Therapeutics is pioneering the development of engineered macrophages to transform the treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses through the engagement of both the innate and adaptive immune responses. Carisma's proprietary chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophage cell therapy platform is designed to address key challenges involved in the treatment of solid tumors by actively trafficking to the tumor, selectively killing tumor cells through phagocytosis, "warming up" the tumor microenvironment, and triggering a durable response from other immune cells.

Carisma's first product in development is an autologous HER2-targeted CAR-macrophage expected to enter clinical studies in 2020. Additional CAR-macrophages targeting other solid tumor antigens are in early development.

About Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Carisma Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing a differentiated and proprietary cell therapy platform focused on engineered macrophages, cells that play a crucial role in both the innate and adaptive immune responses. The first applications of the platform, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania, are autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Carisma Therapeutics is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information, please visit www.carismatx.com.

Media Contact:

Christina Khoury-Folkens
612-806-0757
ckhoury@w2ogroup.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carisma-therapeutics-announces-investor-conference-participation-300959208.html

SOURCE Carisma Therapeutics Inc.

Nachrichten

