Caris Life Sciences Launches Whole Exome Sequencing with MI Exome

IRVING, Texas, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, today announced the launch of MI Exome™, a next-generation sequencing-based assay analyzing the whole exome of 22,000 DNA genes. MI Exome joins the Caris Molecular Intelligence® suite of comprehensive profiling services that are designed to detect and characterize the molecular features of cancer to guide more precise individualized treatment decisions for patients.

The launch of MI Exome follows the successful introduction of MI Transcriptome™ in 2019, which is a high-throughput Whole Transcriptome Sequencing assay that analyzes 22,000 RNA genes for fusion events, variant transcripts and expression run on every patient. These advances in molecular profiling continue to build upon Caris' comprehensive approach, which assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to ensure patients receive the most appropriate treatments.

"Whole Exome Sequencing with MI Exome will be run on every patient and will deliver unprecedented detail into the genomic characteristics of cancers, which will greatly improve our ability to understand the disease and provide insights needed to help physicians and patients make more informed treatment decisions that improve outcomes," said David Spetzler, M.S., Ph.D., M.B.A., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Caris Life Sciences. "Combined with our whole transcriptome sequencing and proteomic testing, as well as our advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, Caris provides the most comprehensive and informative molecular profile for cancer patients in a clinical offering that's ever been available."

MI Exome covers all 22,000 coding DNA genes in the human genome, and detects DNA point mutations, insertions/deletions, and copy number alterations, as well as effectively identifies approximately 250,000 exonic, intronic and intergenic single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs). The test also includes genomic signatures such as Tumor Mutational Burden (TMB), Microsatellite Instability (MSI), Loss of Heterozygosity (LOH), and Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD) testing. Additionally, MI Exome interrogates cancer-related pathogens, as well as bacteria, viruses and fungi to support microbiome analysis. MI Exome delivers all of these comprehensive results with turnaround times averaging less than 14 days.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris MAI™ (Molecular Artificial Intelligence) that combines its innovative service offerings, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by assisting biopharma companies with accessing research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 200 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech JIT Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing a Just-In-Time (JIT) Research System, site activation and patient enrollment is achievable within 14 days for pre-registered locations with pre-qualified patients.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences offers services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit www.CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

