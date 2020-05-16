16.05.2020 06:36:00

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd Shareholders Approve Election of Directors, Appointment of Auditors and Share Purchase Plan Reserve

CARIBBEAN UTILITIES COMPANY, LTD. CLASS A ORDINARY SHARES ARE LISTED FOR TRADING IN UNITED STATES FUNDS ON THE TORONTOSTOCK EXCHANGE.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (TSX:CUP.U) ("CUC" or "the Company") announced that the nominees listed in the Company's Notice to Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 16, 2020 were elected as Directors of Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd at the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, held as a virtual meeting on May 14, 2020 in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CNW Group/Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.)

Election of Directors

The following nominees were elected to serve as directors of CUC until the next annual meeting of the Company or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Nominees

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Mrs. Jennifer P. Dilbert

19,894,078

99.96%

100

0.00%

Mrs. Sheree Ebanks

19,882,945

99.96%

0

0.00%

Mr. Woodrow Foster

19,891,978

99.85%

21,499

0.11%

Mrs. Sophia Harris

19,891,978

99.90%

11,233

0.06%

Mr. R. Scott Hawkes

19,894,178

99.95%

2,200

0.01%

Mr. J.F. Richard Hew

19,891,978

99.95%

2,200

0.01%

Mr. Mark Macfee

19,894,178

99.96%

0

0.00%

Mr. Eddinton M. Powell

19,881,612

99.95%

2,200

0.01%

Mr. David E. Ritch

19,891,778

99.96%

0

0.00%

Mr. Gary Smith

19,881,312

99.90%

12,566

0.06%

Mr. Peter A. Thomson

19,882,945

99.95%

2,400

0.01%

Mr. Lynn R. Young

19,891,978

99.90%

12,866

0.06%

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders of the Company approved the appointment of Deloitte LLP. as auditors of CUC until the next annual meeting of the Company, and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix the auditors' remuneration.

Votes For

Votes Withheld

19,880,480

99.89%

21,576

0.11%





Share Purchase Plan Reserve

Shareholders of the Company approved the increase in the number of Class A Ordinary Shares reserved for issuance under the Employee Share Purchase Plan.

Votes For

Votes Against

Votes Withheld

19,893,658

99.80%

0

0.00%

520

0.00%







CUC provides electricity to Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, under a non-exclusive Electricity Generation Licence expiring in 2039 and an exclusive Electricity Transmission and Distribution Licence expiring in 2028.  Further information is available at www.cuc-cayman.com.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. ("CUC" or "the Company"), on occasion, includes forward-looking statements in its media releases, Canadian securities regulatory authorities filings, shareholder reports and other communications. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon future events or conditions, or include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "plan", "believes", "estimates", "intends", "targets", "projects", "forecasts", "schedule", or negative versions thereof and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would" and "could".  Forward-looking statements are based on underlying assumptions and management's beliefs, estimates and opinions, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally that may cause actual results to vary from plans, targets and estimates. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to operational, general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory developments and weather conditions. CUC cautions readers that actual results may vary significantly from those expected should certain risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect.  Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future.  Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

SOURCE Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 354.05
1.80 %
ABB 17.09
1.58 %
Geberit 429.60
1.56 %
Adecco Group 39.24
1.53 %
Lonza Grp 448.90
1.31 %
Swisscom 490.30
-0.73 %
CS Group 7.40
-0.80 %
Swiss Re 59.46
-1.33 %
CieFinRichemont 51.30
-1.99 %
LafargeHolcim 35.46
-5.44 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15.05.20
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV
15.05.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
15.05.20
Anleger drücken auf den Verkaufsknopf
15.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Unterstützung bei USD 1.077 im Fokus / LafargeHolcim – Pullback
14.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.70% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
13.05.20
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.05.20
Schroders: Chinesische A-Aktien als Anlagegelegenheit
14.05.20
Schroders: Why Covid-19 has made private assets" valuation nuances so important
14.05.20
Schroders: Rückkehr zu Einwegplastik wegen Corona? Wie Unternehmen ihre Versprechen erneuern müssen
mehr
ETF Investor Market-Update | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla verliert seinen Europachef - warum der Schweizer das Unternehmen verlässt
SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Aurora Cannabis-Aktie mit +40%: Aurora Cannabis steigert die Erlöse
Statt Kurzarbeit: Schweizer Unternehmen tauschen Mitarbeiter - und XING hilft dabei
Richemont-Aktie im Minus: Richemont verfehlt Gewinnerwartungen - Dividende soll halbiert werden
Roche-Aktie stärker: Roche lanciert neue digitale Lösung zur Messung von Blutgaswerten
VAT-Aktie reduziert Gewinne: Aktionäre genehmigen bei GV alle Anträge des Verwaltungsrats
Analyst: Bitcoin ist als Wertspeicher noch besser als Gold
Apple kauft VR-Unternehmen NextVR - Aktie schwach
Swiss veröffentlicht Flugplan für Juni

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende höher -- US-Handel endet versöhnlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag doch noch auf grünes Terrain. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiven Vorzeichen. Der DAX bewegte sich klar auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende uneinig.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB