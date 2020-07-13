Caribbean Data Centre Market Report 2020: Country Profiles, Key Deployments by Country, Key Providers by Region, Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Data Centre Caribbean 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data Centre Caribbean 2020 Report provides an overview of 20 Country Markets in the Caribbean region, including Anguilla, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bermuda, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, the Cayman Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Montserrat, Jamaica, Panama, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago, the Turks & Caicos, and the US Virgin Islands.



However, out of the twenty (20) Caribbean countries surveyed, only twelve countries have a Data Centre market in operation consisting of multiple Data Centre Providers. The twelve Caribbean countries with significant Data Centre & Cloud markets in the region are listed below:



1. Anguilla

2. Bahamas

3. Belize

4. Bermuda

5. Curacao

6. Cayman Islands

7. Dominica

8. Guyana

9. Jamaica

10. Panama

11. Trinidad & Tobago

12. US Virgin Islands



The Data Centre Caribbean 2020 report is composed of four key sections as shown below:



The first section of the report - looks at the Data Centre Landscape for each of the Caribbean Countries in the report - with details including the digital economy take up, the ease of doing business, power availability & costs and international & domestic fibre connectivity.



The second section of the report - considers the key Data Centre and Cloud Service Provider (CSP) deployments - for each of the 12 key Caribbean countries where there is an active Data Centre or Cloud market included in the report.



The third section of the report - provides a brief overall profile of each of the key Data Centre Providers - which have a presence in the 12 key Caribbean country markets.



The fourth section of the Data Centre Caribbean 2020 report - provides a forecast for the Caribbean Data Centres - based on Data Centre raised floor space (shown in m2) and Data Centre Customer Power (or DCCP - shown in MW) with the key conclusions & trends of the report.



It provides profiles of the key Data Centre and Cloud Service Providers in the region, as well as a 5-year forecast for third party Data Centre, raised floor space, and Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2020.



The Caribbean region has been overshadowed by Data Centres in the neighbouring USA, particularly in Florida, which has served as a gateway for cloud services and content used in the Caribbean and in parts of South America. Miami Data Centres, such as Equinix, are typically wholesale providers of content and connectivity capable of connecting across Latin America and the Caribbean. Content and cloud services that are used in the Caribbean are typically hosted off-shore in the North American region and are not hosted in the Caribbean.



Although global Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) such as Microsoft are using local partners to distribute their products in the Caribbean region they are also hosting their cloud or applications in neighbouring regions - typically in North America.



There are though a number of Data Centre facilities offering services locally in the Caribbean region - but the majority are colocation-style facilities only and provide limited standards of resilience - with only a handful of certified US Uptime Institute Data Centre facilities (available from fourteen (14 facilities) (and seven Data Centre Providers) in the Caribbean region.

Key Highlights



From the report, the largest Data Centre Country Market is Panama with over 16,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre space with 23 MW of power, followed by Trinidad & Tobago with 8,000 m2 of third-party Data Centre space & 14 MW of power.



Altogether the Caribbean region is forecast to have over 49,000 m2 of 3rd party Data Centre space as of the end of 2020, with 82 MW of Data Centre Customer Power to be available. Total 3rd party Data Centre space in the region is forecast to increase by 32 percent from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025 with power forecast to increase by 35 percent over the same period.



But some individual Caribbean Countries are forecast to experience a spectacular increase in third-party Data Centre space, with the Bahamas forecast to double in size over the period, and the Cayman Islands and the US Virgin Islands to increase by well over 50 percent (albeit from a low initial base).



In all countries access to cloud services is available from local CSPs (Cloud Service Providers), including local hosting, Data Centre and Telecoms Providers who are typically either reselling Microsoft Cloud services or are providing cloud services or are building their own enterprise cloud using a VMware platform.



Currently, none of the Global Cloud Service Providers (such as Microsoft Cloud, AWS & Google Cloud) offer their services from within the Caribbean but are served instead of North America.



The Data Centre Caribbean 2020 report finds that the position is similar for other content and hosting services, with Miami, in particular, acting as the main hub for the region.



New Data Centre facilities are being built, such as the Blue NAP Americas Data Centre in Curacao, which is aimed at attracting overseas investors and financial services clients to host in the region. There are also attempts to improve connectivity in the region (particularly with local IP Exchanges) and new subsea cables (particularly connecting South America).



Governments also have a role to play in enabling e-commerce services and investing in power and infrastructure in the Caribbean region if the Data Centre segment is to expand out of its local colocation base.

Companies Mentioned



AWS

Blue NAP Americas

C&W Business

Caribbean Cloud

CentriLogic

Dataplanet N.V.

Digicel Business

Flow

Google

Microsoft

Ovnicom

TSTT

VMware Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Methodology

Introduction

Executive Summary

Data Centre & Cloud Deployments

Section 1 - Data Centre Caribbean Landscape Country Profiles

Section 2 - The Key Data Centre & Cloud Deployments by Caribbean Country

Section 3 - The Key Data Centre & Cloud Providers in the Caribbean Region



Section 4 - Data Centre Caribbean 2020 - Forecasts & Conclusions



Appendix - Data Centre Caribbean 2020

Appendix 1 - A table listing the Data Centres included in the Data Centre Caribbean 2020 report

Appendix 2 - A table listing all fixed and mobile operators offering services in the 20 surveyed countries

Appendix 3 - A table summary of all fibre connections in the Caribbean region



List of Figures



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j5gft7

