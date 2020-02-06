+++ Welche Aktien haben im Jahr 2020 noch ein erhebliches Potenzial und ein ausgewogenes Chancen-Risiko Verhältnis? Informieren Sie sich jetzt! +++ -w-
06.02.2020 15:52:00

Carhartt And Guinness Team Up To Outwork St. Patrick's Day

DEARBORN, Mich., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carhartt, America's premium workwear brand since 1889, and Guinness*, the world's most iconic beer, have forged an ongoing relationship based on shared core values and an innovative spirit.

Guinness x Carhartt Gear

Most recently, the two brands are coming together to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, while also paying tribute to the hard working men and women that are the foundation of both companies. From Detroit to Dublin, Carhartt and Guinness forged new paths and are true pioneers in their respective industries. 

To commemorate the partnership, the brands are now offering Guinness x Carhartt gear (on sale February 11th), just in time for the Irish celebration. It includes beanies, hats, shirts, hoodies and aprons for both men and women and is a true blend of Carhartt quality and the spirit of Guinness. Gear from the collaboration can be found on Carhartt.com and in Carhartt retail stores across the country starting Tuesday.

"When both brands have a rich history rooted in hard work and a true passion for their craft, any product collaboration would have to share the same characteristics," said Janet Ries, Vice President of Marketing at Carhartt. "So the Guinness x Carhartt gear works just as hard on St. Patrick's Day – and every day – as the rugged people wearing it."   

In addition, the partnership kicked off with an Outwork St. Patrick's Day Giveaway national sweepstakes** which runs from January 14March 1, 2020. One lucky grand prize winner will receive a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Dublin, Ireland to experience the legendary history of Guinness brewing. The trip includes airfare, hotel accommodations, spending money, a St. James's Gate Brewery Experience tour and Guinness x Carhartt gear.

Other prizes include a trip to Detroit for a unique Carhartt experience, Guinness x Carhartt co-branded gear, and Carhartt gift ecards worth $25, $50, and $100. Visit www.Carhartt.com/Guinness to enter today.

Last year, the iconic brands came together to raise money for longtime friends and partners at Team Rubicon, a non-profit organization that serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service, leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Approximately $50,000 was raised through sales of the Guinness x Carhartt Labor Day Lager and the auction of a custom bar built by renowned designer and engineer Jimmy Diresta.

About Carhartt, Inc.
Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with more than 5,500 associates worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit www.carhartt.com.

*Diageo Beer Company, USA, New York, NY. Please Drink Responsibly.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.  LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES (D.C.) AND CANADA (EXCL. QC) 21 YEARS AND OLDER.  VOID IN QC AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Promotion begins January 14, 2020 & ends March 1,2020. For Official Rules, how to enter, prize descriptions and odds of winning, visit www.carharttsweeps.com. If Canadian resident, mathematical skill-testing question must be correctly answered to win. Promotion consists of random drawing sweepstakes & instant win game.  3 sweepstakes prizes and 144 instant win game prizes (approximate retail values from $25 to $13,100 USD) available to be won.  Trip prize winner's guest must be 21, alcohol is not included & trip must be completed by 12/31/2020. Instant win game prize winners subject to verification. Sponsor: Carhartt, Inc., 5750 Mercury Dr., Dearborn, MI 48126 U.S.A.

Contact:       
Amy Hellebuyck 
Carhartt, Inc.  
(313) 749-6322 
ahellebuyck@carhartt.com    

Guinness x Carhartt logo

Carhartt, Road Home to Craftsmanship (PRNewsFoto/Carhartt)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carhartt-and-guinness-team-up-to-outwork-st-patricks-day-301000366.html

SOURCE Carhartt

;