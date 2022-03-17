|
17.03.2022 15:00:00
Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2022
CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 17 MARCH 2022 AT 4:00 PM (EET)
Cargotec's Board of Directors organising meeting 2022
Cargotec Corporation's Board of Directors elected by the Annual General Meeting has in its organising meeting elected Ilkka Herlin to continue as Chair of the Board. Jaakko Eskola was elected as Vice Chair of the Board.
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
|Basiswert
|Valor
|Barriere in %
|Coupon in %
|Moderna Inc.
|115385101
|49.00 %
|18.00 %
|Tesla Inc.
|115385102
|55.00 %
|16.50 %
|Daimler / Volkswagen (Vz)
|115385103
|50.00 %
|10.00 %
The Board of Directors considers all members to be independent of the company and all except Ilkka Herlin to be independent of major shareholders. In the overall evaluation, the Board considered the over ten year term of Ilkka Herlin and Teuvo Salminen but considered them still to be independent of the company.
The Board of Directors elected among its members Ilkka Herlin, Kaisa Olkkonen and Teuvo Salminen as members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee. Teuvo Salminen was re-elected as Chair of the committee.
Board members Ilkka Herlin, Teresa Kemppi-Vasama, Jaakko Eskola and Casimir Lindholm were elected to the Nomination and Compensation Committee. Ilkka Herlin was re-elected as Chair of the committee.
Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, will continue as Secretary to the Board.
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Outi Aaltonen, Senior Vice President, General Counsel, tel. +358 20 777 4020
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com
Werbung
BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
Nachrichten zu Cargotec Oyj
Analysen zu Cargotec Oyj
Weitere Verhandlungen zwischen Ukraine und Russland | BX Swiss TV
Es finden weitere Verhandlungen zwischen der Ukraine und Russland statt. Die Hoffnung auf positive Resultate sorgt für Erholungen an den Aktienmärkten. So entwickelte sich beispielsweise der DAX letzten Mittwoch etwa um 8% nach oben, was einen der stärksten Tage des Indexes überhaupt entsprach.
Die Handelswoche startete mit der Fortsetzung der Gespräche zwischen den beiden Konfliktparteien. Dies resultierte in einem positiven Start für die Märkte in Europa.
Wie sich die Entscheidung der FED bezüglich eines Zinsschrittes auf die Märkte auswirken wird, bleibt abzuwarten. Es wird wird hierbei eher mit einer Anhebung des Zinses gerechnet. Welche Themen die Kurse in dieser Woche ausserdem beeinflussen, erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
|Typ
|Stop-Loss
|Hebel
|Symbol
|Short
|12’462.16
|17.97
|JSSMYU
|Short
|12’782.18
|12.13
|SMIR9U
|Short
|13’137.78
|8.88
|FSSMPU
|SMI-Kurs: 11’978.44
|17.03.2022 14:58:05
|Long
|11’203.24
|13.58
|OSSM2U
|Long
|10’745.02
|8.95
|OSSM4U
Inside Fonds
|10.03.22
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - März 2022
|28.02.22
|Schroders: Bedeutung der Netto-Null-Emission für die Inflation
|28.02.22
|Schroders: Warum Unternehmensanleihen nicht mehr fantasielos sind
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung im Ukraine-Krieg gedämpft: US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- SMI freundlich -- DAX im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende sehr stark
An der Wall Street geht es moderat bergauf. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich im Donnerstagshandel freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen legten am Donnerstag erneut kräftig zu.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}