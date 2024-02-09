Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.2.2024

Cargotec
58.50 CHF 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen



CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
   
   
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.2.2024
   
In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date9.2.2024 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareCGCBV 
Amount15,000Shares
Average price/ share62.2091EUR
Total cost933,136.50EUR
   
   
Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 422 043 shares
including the shares repurchased on 9.2.2024 
   
   
On behalf of Cargotec Corporation 
   
Nordea Bank Oyj  
   
Janne SarvikiviSami Huttunen 
   









For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com

