09.02.2024 17:30:00
CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.2.2024
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 9 FEBRUARY 2024 AT 6.30 PM (EET)
|CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.2.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|9.2.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|CGCBV
|Amount
|15,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|62.2091
|EUR
|Total cost
|933,136.50
|EUR
|Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 422 043 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.2.2024
|On behalf of Cargotec Corporation
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670
Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2023 totalled approximately EUR 4.6 billion and it employs around 11,400 people. www.cargotec.com
