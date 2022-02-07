





CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 7 FEBRUARY 2022 AT 6.30 PM (EET) CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 7.2.2022 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 7.2.2022 Bourse trade Buy Share CGCBV Amount 28,903 Shares Average price/ share 41.6165 EUR Total cost 1,202,841.70 EUR Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 253 743 shares including the shares repurchased on 7.2.2022 On behalf of Cargotec Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen



























For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com

