Cargotec appoints Päivi Koivisto as Vice President, Sustainability

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 25 AUGUST 2019 AT 10:00 AM (EEST)



Cargotec appoints Päivi Koivisto (M.Sc. Env. Tech., eMBA) as Vice President, Sustainability as of 23 September 2019. She will be responsible for Cargotec's corporate Sustainability function. Koivisto joins Cargotec from UPM Communications Papers where she worked as Director, Sustainability.



Päivi Koivisto reports to Cargotec's SVP Communications Carina Geber-Teir. "At Cargotec, we firmly believe that a profitable and sustainable business requires ethical and sustainable ways of working. Päivi has a solid track record from an industry where these issues have been developed with determination for years. I am pleased to welcome Päivi to Cargotec. Her passion for and expertise in sustainability makes her a perfect fit to drive Cargotec’s sustainability actions to an increasingly higher level," says Carina Geber-Teir.



For more information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP Communications, Cargotec, carina.geber-teir(a)cargotec.com, tel. +358 20 777 4000



Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

Attachment