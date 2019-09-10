10.09.2019 22:16:00

Cargojet CEO Sells a Portion of his Personal Holdings for Estate Planning and Charitable Giving Purposes

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Cargojet ("Cargojet" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CJT) said today that during the permitted open period, Ajay Virmani, President and Chief Executive Officer, sold 674,000 common voting shares held through The Virmani Family Trust. The sale was facilitated by a Canadian investment dealer through a block trade arrangement.

After this sale, Mr. Virmani will continue to retain the majority of his holdings in Cargojet and remains committed to leading the Corporation as CEO into its next phase of growth. "Cargojet is uniquely positioned to capitalize on positive industry trends. I'm as excited as ever to lead the strong Cargojet team and intend to continue to participate in the Corporation's growth through a meaningful equity stake over the long-term," said Ajay Virmani, President and CEO.

Mr. Virmani plans to use proceeds from the sale of shares for estate planning and to fund his family foundation for charitable giving.

About Cargojet:

Cargojet is Canada's leading provider of time sensitive premium overnight air cargo services and carries over 8,000,000 pounds of cargo weekly. Cargojet operates its network across North America each business night serving 15 major cities, and selected international destinations, utilizing a fleet of 26 all-cargo aircraft.

SOURCE Cargojet Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:31
UBS KeyInvest Product News: Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:19
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Kurzfristiger Aufwärtstrend bei 3.465
11:07
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Titel mit tiefer 45% Barriere
09.09.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf GAM Holding AG
09.09.19
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
09.09.19
Raifeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
30.08.19
Stimmung der Anleger bessert sich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
03.09.19
Schroders: Steuert die britische Wirtschaft auf eine Rezession zu?
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
mehr
SMI auf Rekordkurs – Notenbanken im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Experte: Silberpreis könnte bis auf 50 US-Dollar klettern
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Analyst: Tesla kann Schwächen durch Nachfrage in Europa kompensieren
Nestlé-Aktien drehen auf Konsolidierungskurs
Société Générale: Die Zinsen dürften noch für lange Zeit niedrig bleiben
SMI kommt von neuem Allzeithoch zurück -- DAX etwas fester -- Dow Jones endet stabil -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich im Plus
UBS trennt sich von Aktien - auch Bargeld derzeit keine gute Idee für Anleger
Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Polyphor-Aktie hebt ab: Polyphor setzt grosse Hoffnungen in Balixafortide
Swiss Re warnt vor unsicherer Weltwirtschaftslage

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schafft es ins Plus -- SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden Abgaben verzeichnet. Der deutsche Leitindex kletterte im Verlauf in die Gewinnzone. Die US-Börsen blieben auch am Dienstag im Wartemodus vor den Notenbankentscheiden. Am Dienstag präsentierten sich die Indizes in Fernost uneins.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB