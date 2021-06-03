Cargill plans to build new palm oil refinery in Lampung, Indonesia, to meet growing demand for sustainable, traceable edible palm oil

US$200 million project to fully integrate Cargill's palm supply chain and ensure sustainable product volumes for future growth

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill is building a new US$200 million palm oil refinery in Lampung, Indonesia, which will accelerate Cargill's efforts to develop a sustainable palm supply chain and provide verified deforestation free products to customers. The new refinery will play a key role in connecting sustainable crude palm oil production in Indonesia to demands in North America and Europe through a fully integrated supply chain from plantation to customer. With the new refinery, Cargill will be able to meet customers' evolving expectations around sustainability and transparency by guaranteeing traceability to plantation and improved product quality standards.

Palm oil, an important ingredient in nourishing the world's population, has experienced strong demand in recent years, with Indonesia as the largest producer and exporter. Palm oil is a high yielding and highly versatile oil that is not only used as cooking oil, but also used to create flavour and texture in many foods, and works as a stabilizing, binding and foaming agent in many everyday household products.

Construction for the new state-of-the-art facility has commenced and operations are expected to be completed in late 2022. Palm oil from the Lampung refinery will be produced according to the principles set out in Cargill's Policy on Sustainable Palm Oil and will help provide greater transparency through increased traceability-to-plantation.

"This project is a key step for Cargill to increase the availability of sustainably sourced and produced edible oil ingredients for our customers, helping Cargill to fulfil its purpose to nourish the world safely, responsibility and sustainably," said Robert Aspell, President of Cargill Asia Pacific. "In addition, this fully integrated supply chain offers our customers assurance that stringent production requirements and the highest product quality are achieved."

The refinery project in Lampung builds on Cargill's mission to provide greater insight into the local and global palm supply chain and will further strengthen Cargill's position as a supplier of choice for sustainable palm oil.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Centre.

About Cargill in Indonesia

Cargill began doing business in Indonesia in 1974 by establishing a feed mill in Bogor, West Java. Today, Cargill is headquartered in Jakarta and has more than 20,000 employees. We have 60 locations with offices, manufacturing plants and facilities throughout the country and business activities comprise animal nutrition, cocoa, copra, seaweed, processed food exporting, grain and oilseeds, palm oil, as well as starches and sweeteners. For further information please visit http://www.cargill.co.id.

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.