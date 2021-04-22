 Cargill Donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia to Help Children and Their Families in Need | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’137 0.9%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1034 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’794 0.9%  Bitcoin 50’357 -2.6%  Dollar 0.9169 0.0%  Öl 65.1 -1.9% 
22.04.2021 05:00:00

Cargill Donates to Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia to Help Children and Their Families in Need

JAKARTA, Indonesia, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargill is delivering on its commitment to enrich communities and help improve children's health in Indonesia with a donation of 323,887,500 Rupiah($22,500) to Ronald McDonald House Charities, an independent nonprofit organization sponsored by McDonald's, one of Cargill's global key customers. The donation will enable Yayasan Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia (RMHC Indonesia) to further develop programs that support families with seriously ill or injured children who are hospitalized and need accommodation nearby while their children receive treatment. The project supports construction of a Ronald McDonald House close to Sanglah General Hospital in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia.

"At Cargill, commitment to enriching communities is among our core values. We are grateful that our longtime collaboration with Ronald McDonald House Charities has made a lasting impact on many families and their children in Indonesia. We are proud to partner with McDonald's to create positive impacts for society," said Herbaruna Rexadona, President Director of PT Cahaya Gunung Foods, a Cargill joint venture business in Indonesia.

Cargill's most recent grant brings the company's support to Ronald McDonald House Charities Indonesia to nearly $170,000 since 2011. Prior contributions have directly supported several activities including immunization programs for Indonesian children, the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and the construction of a house at one of Jakarta's leading children's hospitals. To date, these programs have benefited over 148,000 children, including children of Cargill employees in Indonesia.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from Cargill over the years. Cargill has been a long-time partners for us in our mission to improve Indonesian children's health through programs such as Ronald McDonald Care Mobile and Ronald McDonald House. In addition to the donation, Cargill Indonesia employees have been active participants into our programs.  Together with partners like Cargill, we are committed to foster Indonesia's future generations who are healthy, happy and resilient," said Caroline Djajadiningrat, Head of RMHC Indonesia.

In the recent celebration of the RMHC's 10th anniversary in Indonesia, Cargill donated 10,000,000 Rupiah ($690) for the distribution of 100 Hope Bags filled by groceries & disinfectant kits to pediatric patients who are undergoing treatment at hospitals in 10 provinces in Indonesia.

About Cargill

Cargill's 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers that with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive.

We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture. For more information, visit Cargill.com and our News Center.

About Cargill and Ronald McDonald House Charities

Cargill has partnered with RMHC and its network of local Chapters since 1994. Globally, the partnership extends beyond grants supporting core RMHC programs to volunteerism and in-kind contributions. Since 2008, Cargill has donated more than 130 billion rupiahs($10,000,000) and nearly 27,000 volunteer hours to RMHC and local RMHC.

The mission of RMHC is to create, find, and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. McDonald's Corporation, a mission partner, has helped RMHC positively impact millions of children and their families and expand the core programs and services throughout the world. Today, RMHC has a global network of chapters in 62 countries and regions under three core programs: Ronald McDonald House, Ronald McDonald Family Room and Ronald McDonald Care Mobile.

 

SOURCE Cargill, Inc.

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

21.04.21 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
21.04.21 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
21.04.21 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
21.04.21 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
21.04.21 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Plus
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Analystin ist bullish gestimmt: Coinbase-Aktie könnte 600 US-Dollar erreichen
Coinbase-Aktie schwächer: Deutsche Börse stellt Handel mit Coinbase-Aktie ab Freitag zunächst ein
"Nicht die Fed bekämpfen": Welche Aktien von einer steigenden Inflation profitieren könnten
Evolva mit Verkäufen im Rahmen der Erwartungen - Aktie mit Abschlägen
Daily Journal Corporation: Charlie Munger greift bei Alibaba-Aktien zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit