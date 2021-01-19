CareXM Announces Acquisition of TouchPointCare

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CareXM, a provider of virtual care and patient engagement solutions for post-acute and non-acute healthcare providers, announced today the acquisition of TouchPointCare, a provider of remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions for healthcare providers. TouchPointCare is one of three acquisitions in the past year for CareXM.

TouchPointCare is an integrated communication platform designed to help healthcare providers care for patients at home through remote patient monitoring (RPM), communication, education, and patient engagement. The platform offers both pre-certified RPM device kits as well as supporting an open, bring-your-own-device option. TouchPointCare's HIPAA compliant platform securely maintains patient privacy across video chat, text, voice calls, customized IVR phone calls, and email.

"CareXM's acquisition of TouchPointCare further enhances our mission to deliver innovative, proactive care management services leading to a more personalized and responsive care experience," said CareXM CEO Tim Smokoff. "Combining TouchPointCare's powerful remote patient monitoring platform with CareXM's industry-leading nurse triage and non-clinical answering services allows us to further transform the care experience for patients requiring home-based care.

"TouchPointCare extends CareXM's current nursing-led triage service with hundreds of disease management care plans which can be personalized for the care organization and patient,", Smokoff added. "Clinicians will be automatically alerted when medical interventions are necessary through customizable branching logic, embedded analytics, and dashboards. Providers will be able to streamline operations and improve financial results with new insights from the collected patient data."

TouchPointCare CEO David Anderson, Ph.D., FACHE, says "We are excited to become part of CareXM's portfolio of service offerings. These combined offerings complement each other to promote better health outcomes." He adds, "Our mission has been to harness the power of communication technology to help healthcare providers better manage the health and wellness for their patients between visits. The addition of the remote patient monitoring platform further positions CareXM as a bold leader in home care."

CareXM's patient engagement platform and virtual care offerings, including clinical nurse triage, are used by home health and hospice providers, physician practices, hospitals, and many other care providers across the United States. All services are HIPAA-compliant, available 24/7, and can be integrated with providers' existing electronic medical record and scheduling platforms. Learn more at www.carexm.com.

