CareTrust REIT Acquires Skilled Nursing Portfolio For $400 Mln

(RTTNews) - CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), a healthcare real estate investment trust, on Tuesday announced the acquisition of a portfolio of skilled nursing facilities in the Southwest for $400 million.

The transaction was completed through a joint venture, with the company investing approximately $380 million.

The company said that the portfolio comprises 2,622 licensed skilled nursing beds and is triple-net leased to the existing operator under a long-term lease.

The company also mentioned that the acquisition was funded using cash on hand and proceeds from the settlement of equity forward contracts.

The company expects the portfolio to generate a stabilized yield of approximately 8.6%.

The company said its investment pipeline now stands at approximately $600 million of near-term actionable opportunities.

On Monday, CareTrust REIT closed trading 1.32% lesser at $38.11 on the New York Stock Exchange.