29.06.2019 01:10:00

CAREstream Group Acquires Christie Medical Holdings, Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CAREstream Group today announced its acquisition of Christie® Medical Holdings, Inc. of Memphis, TN. Christie Medical Holdings is the leader in vein visualization and operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The CAREstream Group is the premier distributor for clinical, respiratory, anesthesia, EMS, aesthetic and regenerative solutions for a variety of applications.

Christie Medical Holdings' two dominant products are the VeinViewer® Vision 2, the optimal vein finder device for hospitals and institutions; and the VeinViewer® Flex, a portable vascular visualization device. These high-quality products stand alone as the leaders in vein visualization in the world.

Dr. Al Sperry, Chairman of the CAREstream Group, commented, "We are honored that Christie has chosen CAREstream as the new owner of Christie Medical Holdings. We, as a distributor, have sold Christie VeinViewer® products for over 10 years and know they are the best in the world. We look forward to enhancing and improving future generations of products to continue that leadership. We also have multiple complementary products that we will add to the portfolio."

Paul Damiani, one of CAREstream's senior group members, will become the President of Christie Medical Holdings and be responsible for all aspects of the business. "Paul's international business experience and track record of strong leadership make him the ideal person to lead this group," continued Sperry.

George Pinho, President of Christie Medical Holdings, commented, "We are delighted with this transition of our business to the CAREstream Group, one of our long standing and reputable distributors and a company focused on customer intimacy and innovation."

About Christie Medical Holdings
Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. is a global company that discovers, develops and commercializes medical technologies. The company's market-leading product, VeinViewer®, is manufactured in the USA. It is a mobile vein imaging system that allows health care providers to clearly see accessible peripheral veins as a real time HD image, directly on the surface of the skin. Prior to the sale to the CAREstream Group, Christie Medical Holdings, Inc. was owned by Christie Digital Systems Inc., a global visual technologies company and a subsidiary of Ushio Inc., Japan. For more information on Christie Medical Holdings, Inc., visit www.christiemed.com.

About CAREstream Medical International

The CAREstream Group is dedicated to bettering the lives of its employees, patients and customers through premium services and products. CAREstream Medical, has been serving customer's respiratory and anesthesia needs for over 20 years. In 2013, CAREstream America was formed to expand its distribution of pain and aesthetic solutions including innovative water-jet technologies to help shape the body, an exclusive analgesia delivery system to relieve procedure anxiety and discomfort, and effective regenerative therapies for pain management. Both divisions also offer a variety of additional medical products to furnish quality care for facilities including aesthetics, orthopedics, labor and delivery, hospitals and more. Axiom Therapies and MedPro Respiratory are also elements of the CAREstream Group.
(www.carestreammedical.com | www.carestreamamerica.com | www.axiomtherapies.com | www.medprorespiratory.com)

Press Contact:

Rachel Howard
855-892-3872
rhoward@carestreamamerica.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carestream-group-acquires-christie-medical-holdings-inc-300878175.html

SOURCE CAREstream Group

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

28.06.19
Umfeld für Gold bleibt positiv, Anhebung der Prognose
28.06.19
Vontobel: Vontobel lanciert ein Partizipationszertifikat auf «Litecoin»
28.06.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Bank, ThyssenKrupp, Infineon Technologies
28.06.19
SMI-Anleger bleiben skeptisch
28.06.19
Daily Markets: Gold – Starke Rally, starker Widerstand / Roche – Jahreshoch in greifbarer Nähe
26.06.19
Slack Börsengang: Perfektes Timing und glückliches Händchen I BX Swiss
24.06.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.06.19
Schroders: Netflix, Spotify, Airbnb: Wie funktionieren solche Tech-Riesen wirklich?
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie verliert: US-Bankenstresstest nur unter Auflagen bestanden
Bitcoin nimmt Kurs auf 14'000-Dollar-Marke
Kuros-Aktie bricht ein: Ausserordentlicher Generalversammlung erneut Kapitalerhöhung vorgeschlagen
Dow geht um Nulllinie in den Feierabend -- SMI geht etwas gester aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
Boeing-Aktie verliert: Neues Softwareproblem bei der Boeing 737 Max
Hat Blockchain-Tracking das Potenzial, die Cannabis-Branche zu revolutionieren?
Deutsche Bank-Aktie legt deutlich zu: US-Stresstest gemeistert - 750 Jobs werden abgebaut
Was der Aurora Cannabis-Aktie zu neuem Schwung verhelfen könnte
New-Venturetec-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: VRP Peter Friedli stimmt Liquidation zu
KW 26: So bewegten sich die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen legen leicht zu -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
G20-Gipfel gestartet: Die US-Indizes zeigen sich freundlich im Freitagshandel. Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte etwas zu, während auch der deutsche Leitindex DAX deutliche Aufschläge verbuchte. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben zum Wochenschluss ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB