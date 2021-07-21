CarePoint Health Opens Doors to Healthcare Innovation Center

BAYONNE, N.J., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CarePoint Health unveils its Healthcare Innovation Center, located at Bayonne Medical Center, a groundbreaking initiative focused on bringing together clinicians and external thought leaders to collaborate and redesign healthcare.

Working together to solve healthcare's hardest problems, the Innovation Center will partner with vendors, investors, start-ups, and visionaries to apply clinical expertise and excellence while piloting novel applications, approaches, and concepts to improve the patient experience. These collaborations allow CarePoint Health to be an early adopter of technology and enables its clinical experts to shape the experience and use of technologies for the benefit of its patients and community.

The current healthcare technology ecosystem is overly complex for patients and providers, creating gaps in care for patients. CarePoint Health's Innovation Center is addressing this problem through multiple approaches, while innovating around hospital related inefficiencies.

"CarePoint is dedicated to promoting a healthy exchange of information and technology transfer in order to contribute to the greater good of the global healthcare community and to realize a fully connected health future for patients," said Dr. Achintya Moulick, CEO of CarePoint Health.

Core tenets of the Innovation Center include:

Create and nurture a creative, collaborative, and ongoing dialogue within a hospital environment for staff to voice their innovative ideas and concepts

Partner with new and ground-breaking patient-centered start-ups, investors, and firms that address immediate patient health and social needs which tie into overall well-being of individuals

Connect and apply national-level expertise and thought-leaders to the challenge; provide tools and intellectual support to doctors outside major academic centers, ultimately to engage in biomedical and structural research

Align services within healthcare systems to establish the necessary data foundations, and team performance to establish a value-based care system

Explore the role of IOT in healthcare settings and expand use in home health settings

To showcase the opportunities the program presents, CarePoint has partnered with Aetho's Beame solution, an augmented reality (AR) telepresence platform which teleports people into meetings as full body avatars to engage with virtual 2D and 3D content overlaid in your real-world environment. By collaborating with Beame, CarePoint's Innovation Center is set to elevate telehealth, surgical training, medical device evaluations, and second opinions.

To learn more about the CarePoint Innovation Center and to participate in the evolution of excellence in healthcare, please contact innovation@CarePointHealth.org.

About CarePoint Health

CarePoint Health brings quality, patient-focused health care to Hudson County. Combining the resources of three area hospitals, Bayonne Medical Center, Christ Hospital in Jersey City, and Hoboken University Medical Center, CarePoint Health provides a new approach to deliver health care that puts the patient front and center. CarePoint Health leverages a network of top doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals whose expertise and attentiveness work together to provide complete coordination of care, from the doctor's office to the hospital to the home. Patients benefit from the expertise and capabilities of a broad network of leading specialists and specialized technology. At CarePoint Health, all medical professionals emphasize preventive medicine and focus on educating patients to make healthy life choices. For more information on its facilities, partners and services, visit www.carepointhealth.org.

