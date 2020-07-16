16.07.2020 20:15:00

CareFinders Total Care Names Erika Duncan as New Chief People Officer

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFinders Total Care, the largest non-medical home health provider in NJ and fastest-growing in the Northeast, announced today that Erika Duncan has joined the company as their new chief people officer (CPO). Erika comes to CareFinders as an accomplished HR strategist and transformational leader, with over 20 years of expertise developing and growing successful operations across the healthcare industry. In her most recent role as CHRO at Trinity Health's Northeast group, Erika was responsible for strategic planning, change management and transformational leadership at multiple hospital and care locations across MD, NY, PA, and DE, leading over 35,000 healthcare employees across multiple service lines. With her extensive strategic and operational HR experience and strength in technology, Duncan will be instrumental to driving the next phase of multi-state growth at CareFinders.

As CareFinders' new CPO, Duncan's top priorities will be accelerating the company's efforts to drive aggressive growth across the Northeast region through a focus on recruiting, training and retaining the most qualified workforce in the home healthcare industry. In this role, Duncan will oversee CareFinders' human resources organization with responsibility for employee relations, compensation and benefits; diversity and inclusion; organization planning and effectiveness; HR legal and regulatory compliance; employee engagement, Performance Rewards programs, and performance management, as the company seeks to scale an employee experience designed to support and expand CFTC's top talent. She will also be a member of CareFinders' Executive Leadership Team.

Jim Robinson, CEO of CareFinders Total Care, says, "The homecare industry is changing rapidly, and we are delighted to have Erika join our team as we continue to make strides in delivering our new vision in homecare. Erika is a very experienced healthcare HR executive with the right energy and personality to be our Chief People Officer. We are extremely proud of our unique and diverse workforce of over 7,500 dedicated individuals and remain committed to advancing our CF culture through quality leadership and innovation that can help ensure employee growth, development and success." Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman added, "CareFinders is on a fast growth track, recently expanding our leadership position in NJ and Connecticut into Pennsylvania. Today more than ever, homecare agencies must be prepared to deliver the highest quality care plus the most thorough health and safety protocols. Erika will be critical to ensuring our employees are confident and competent as they serve our clients across all states, through ongoing best-in-class quality training, technology and operational HR excellence."

Prior to Trinity Health, Erika held several HR executive roles at large healthcare service organizations in Michigan including Metro Health, where she led the development and implementation of the HR policies for the system and worked with HR technologies like HRIS and LMS systems, and Spectrum Health, where she led talent management, employee relations, and compensation and benefits programs for eight hospitals with 16,000+ employees.

Erika earned a BA in Public Relations/Advertising from Grand Valley State University and a Masters in Management, Organizational Development from Aquinas College.

"In today's highly competitive healthcare marketplace, creating a unique employee experience is critical to attract and retain quality talent that will deliver the highest quality patient care. CF growth goals are aggressive, and I look forward to working with the CF Leadership Team to build on strength, enhancing the organization's HR capabilities and supporting the future of the organization," said Duncan. 

About CareFinders Total Care, LLC

CareFinders, LLC is one of the leading in-home care agencies in the Northeast, providing home healthcare services to over 8,000 patients throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut from 26 offices. Care Finders was founded in 1995 and employs over 7,500 Certified Home Health Aides and over 100 Registered Nurses and LPNs. For more information, visit www.carefinders.org, or contact Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman at 201-695-8050.

