CareFinders Total Care Expands Executive Leadership Team

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CareFinders Total Care, the largest non-medical home health provider in New Jersey and fastest-growing in the Northeast, announced today the appointment of Glenn Williams as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Mary Morrisey-Gabriel as the new Senior Vice President of Growth.

Glenn is a very experienced healthcare financial executive with over 25 years of expertise leading financial teams at large hospital-based healthcare systems, including Stamford Health System - Stamford Hospital, Yale New Haven Health - Greenwich Hospital, and the UJA Federation of Hospitals of New York where he served as the VP, Finance & Administration, Treasurer for 10 years. His responsibilities spanned Finance, IT, Case Management, Materials Management, and Plant Operations for the following academic health centers: Montefiore Health System, Mount Sinai Health System, Maimonides Hospital, Bronx-Lebanon Hospital and Northwell Health System. Glenn also has a unique understanding of healthcare enterprise technologies and has led the design, implementation, and integration of multiple complex clinical EHR platforms with healthcare ERP financial systems.

"With his extensive healthcare finance and IT background, Glenn will be a great addition to the CareFinders Executive Leadership Team as we continue to expand as an organization," said Chief Executive Officer, Jim Robinson.

In her new role as SVP of Growth, Mary Morrisey-Gabriel brings to CareFinders extensive business development home health and healthcare experience. She started her career in the staffing business with Adecco / Olsten as a Branch Director and rose rapidly to SVP of North American Sales. She then joined Gentiva Health Services and served as SVP / Chief Sales and Marketing Officer overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing for the $1B Home Healthcare Company. After leaving Gentiva, Mary opened up her own consulting company and was recruited away by one of her clients, Home Physicians/Aegis Care (purchased by Cigna-HealthSpring), to be Chief Marketing Officer for a physician house call practice focused on chronic care management programs.

Mary comes to CareFinders from Corridor / Transpirus. As an investor/owner and Chief Sales Officer, Mary helped grow Transpirus by transforming the Company's business model from consultative approach to an ongoing service-based annuity stream which increased revenue over 90% in three years. In 2016, Mary led the successful sale and integration of Transpirus into the Corridor Group where she served as VP, Marketing & Professional Services until the end of 2019.

"Glenn and Mary both join CareFinders with a wealth of business development and financial management experience in multi-state, home health care companies and successful track records of building and growing industry-leading organizations," said Robinson. "We are thrilled to add these two seasoned veterans as we continue to expand our footprint in the Northeast region and transform CareFinders current NJ, PA and CT presence into neighboring states."

About Care Finders Total Care, LLC

Care Finders, LLC is one of the leading in-home care agencies in the Northeast providing home healthcare services to over 8500 patients throughout New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Connecticut from 26 offices. Care Finders was founded in 1995 and in New Jersey is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation on Home Care (CAHC). It employs over 7600 Certified Home Health Aides and over 180 Registered Nurses and LPNs. For more information, visit www.carefinders.org,  or contact Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman at 201-695-8050.

Contact

Linda Mintz, Co-Chairman
lmintz@carefinders.org
(201) 695-8050

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carefinders-total-care-expands-executive-leadership-team-301131777.html

SOURCE Care Finders Total Care, LLC

