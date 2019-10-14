CareConnect Selects Woolpert to Integrate, Manage Google Maps Platform Enterprise Account

DAYTON, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Woolpert was recently chosen by CareConnect, a software-as-a-service-based (SaaS) technology provider for the home care market, to integrate and manage its Google Maps Platform Enterprise Account. CareConnect plans to leverage this platform to optimize the compliance, automated shift booking, communications and logistics of its caregiver management application.

CareConnect was initially designed for New York home care agencies and is rapidly expanding its national footprint. CareConnect developed a proprietary artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that pairs individuals who receive services in their homes with a caregiver, considering factors that include compliance, location, cost, availability, skills and travel time. The system works across multiple databases and applications to increase operational efficiencies for home care providers.

"The idea behind CareConnect was to put more power into the hands of caregivers by providing an automated tool to manage their profiles, availability, skills and regulatory compliance," CareConnect Founder Bert Brodsky said. "CareConnect recently announced strategic partnerships with Sandata Technologies, a leading provider in home health care technology solutions, and Mobile Health Management Services, a provider of clinical and other compliance services to the home care industry. Through these partnerships, we have access to a home health care network that enables providers to more cost-effectively manage their workforce and meet the needs of their clients in the home.

"Our objective is to deliver a more efficient match via our algorithm," Brodsky said. "From the time the agency gets a new client to the time it matches that client with a caregiver now takes seconds as opposed to the minutes and hours it used to take by calling, emailing and texting with caregivers. It's a huge value for home care providers because they don't have to pay for that time. Operational efficiencies equal cost efficiencies."

CareConnect initially approached Google about integrating and managing its Google Maps Platform to support its expanding network, and Google referred the provider to Woolpert. Brodsky said he had not heard of Woolpert, but a quick Google search yielded information about the firm's international mapping technologies and "incredibly impressive operations."

Woolpert began its partnership with Google in 2014 and in 2018 was named Global Google Maps Partner of the Year. The firm also recently expanded into Google Cloud services and products.

"We'd been using a basic version of Google that we'd subscribed to with the API (application programmer interface), but we wanted to leverage this tool to optimize the match around travel time," Brodsky said. "Our business is logistics-based. The last piece of the puzzle where the matrix and the API come into play is in minimizing costs. Through Woolpert and our Google Maps Platform, we can efficiently provide the most qualified, available and cost-effective caregivers to those in need."

Woolpert Director of Google Maps Services Rick Bennett said the Google Maps Platform will support CareConnect by providing the company and its customers reliable and highly accurate data, which will allow them to scale their location-based services efficiently.

"CareConnect is ahead of the game in how they leverage technology, yielding the most effective results for the company and its clients," Bennett said. "We look forward to supporting CareConnect's current use cases and to all future innovation efforts with cutting-edge, location-based technology moving forward."

About Woolpert

Woolpert is committed to a vision to become the premier architecture, engineering and geospatial (AEG) firm, and one of the best companies in the country. It's a vision we've been fine-tuning for decades. It guides our decisions and investments, provides our clients with optimal solutions and offers our employees unrivaled opportunities. Woolpert is recognized as a Great Place to Work by its employees and is America's fastest-growing AEG firm. With more than a century of experience, close to 1,000 employees and 30 offices, Woolpert supports public, private, federal, and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe.

