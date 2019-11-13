+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
13.11.2019 21:32:00

CareCentrix Supports Gov. Lamont's Transportation Plan to Improve Connecticut Infrastructure

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CareCentrix, the leading provider of in home-based post-acute-care solutions, put out a statement today in support of CT2030, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont's comprehensive transportation infrastructure plan. CT2030 is a 10-year vision that invests $21 billion in the state's roads, bridges and public transit system to reduce congestion through smart enhancement and preservation projects that focus on Connecticut's highways, trains, buses, airports and ports.

(PRNewsfoto/CareCentrix, Inc.)

"In Connecticut, companies are growing, but our roads are slowing," said John Driscoll, CEO of CareCentrix. "Improving basic infrastructure is a necessary investment to support high growth companies like our own. Governor Lamont's bill is a great start to help Connecticut stimulate growth in jobs and employment."

The bill, which is crucial to growing Connecticut's economy, calls for improved train service to New York City, with more, better and faster trains and building a rail connection to Bradley International Airport. The plan also proposes several actions for clearing the incredible congestion on key Connecticut thoroughfares, such as the removal of a traffic signal on Route 9 that is the source of backups during weekday commutes and on summer weekends.

About CareCentrix

CareCentrix is architecting the future of care at home. With more than 20 years of experience working with payors and providers to create programs that improve quality and lower costs, CareCentrix allows patients to heal or age where they want to be: at home. CareCentrix currently manages care for more than 28 million members through over 8,000 provider locations. Through advanced analytics, CareCentrix helps determine the appropriate site for post-acute care and provides support and coordination for patients and their families throughout care transitions, including to and from skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and through home health, durable medical equipment (DME), home infusion therapy and nursing, home sleep services, and palliative illness management. For more information, please visit http://www.CareCentrix.com.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/carecentrix-supports-gov-lamonts-transportation-plan-to-improve-connecticut-infrastructure-300957823.html

SOURCE CareCentrix

