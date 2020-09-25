25.09.2020 12:55:00

Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of First-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2021 on November 5

DUBLIN, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) plans to release first-quarter financial results for its fiscal year 2021 on November 5 prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will webcast a discussion of these results beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health)

To access the webcast and corresponding slide presentation, go to the Investor Relations page at ir.cardinalhealth.com. No access code is required.  Presentation slides and a webcast replay will be available until November 4, 2021.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media: 
Sarah Shew
(614) 553-3401
Sarah.Shew@cardinalhealth.com   

Investors:
Kevin Moran
(614) 757-7942
Kevin.Moran@cardinalhealth.com    

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-to-webcast-discussion-of-first-quarter-results-for-fiscal-year-2021-on-november-5-301137852.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

