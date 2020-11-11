Cardinal Health Partners with CDC to Support Vaccine Access for Pharmacies

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has reached an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to act as a network administrator in Phase 2 of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19, which will enable retail independent, small chains and long-term care pharmacy customers to participate in the vaccination effort. The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed by the CDC's central distributor.

"Cardinal Health is committed to working with the CDC and our pharmacy customers to ensure a safe and secure COVID-19 vaccine administration network across the United States. The breadth and expertise of Cardinal Health makes us a vital partner to help the country move forward," said Victor Crawford, CEO Pharmaceutical Segment. "Pharmacists are serving on the front line of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important part of our nation's fight against the pandemic."

As one of the top healthcare distributors and services providers in the U.S., Cardinal Health will add broad scale, knowledgeable pharmacy expertise and longstanding relationships with pharmacies to this nationwide vaccine distribution effort. Cardinal Health will continue to work with suppliers as well as federal, state and local governments as a trusted healthcare partner to effectively disseminate a COVID-19 vaccine to patients.

