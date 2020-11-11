SMI 10’532 1.7%  SPI 13’056 1.5%  Dow 29’456 0.1%  DAX 13’216 0.4%  Euro 1.0801 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’467 0.7%  Gold 1’865 -0.7%  Dollar 0.9172 0.3%  Öl 44.1 0.0% 

11.11.2020 20:15:00

Cardinal Health Partners with CDC to Support Vaccine Access for Pharmacies

DUBLIN, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) has reached an agreement with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to act as a network administrator in Phase 2 of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Strategy for COVID-19, which will enable retail independent, small chains and long-term care pharmacy customers to participate in the vaccination effort. The COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed by the CDC's central distributor.

Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. (PRNewsfoto/Cardinal Health)

"Cardinal Health is committed to working with the CDC and our pharmacy customers to ensure a safe and secure COVID-19 vaccine administration network across the United States. The breadth and expertise of Cardinal Health makes us a vital partner to help the country move forward," said Victor Crawford, CEO Pharmaceutical Segment. "Pharmacists are serving on the front line of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are an important part of our nation's fight against the pandemic."

As one of the top healthcare distributors and services providers in the U.S., Cardinal Health will add broad scale, knowledgeable pharmacy expertise and longstanding relationships with pharmacies to this nationwide vaccine distribution effort. Cardinal Health will continue to work with suppliers as well as federal, state and local governments as a trusted healthcare partner to effectively disseminate a COVID-19 vaccine to patients.

About Cardinal

Health
Cardinal Health, Inc. is a global, integrated healthcare services and products company, providing customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories and physician offices worldwide. The company enhances supply chain efficiency for clinically proven medical products, pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions. To combat prescription drug misuse, the Cardinal Health Foundation and its education partners created Generation Rx, a national drug prevention education and awareness program. The Foundation actively supports an array of other solutions, including efforts to reduce opioid prescribing, promote drug take back and safe disposal and expand collaborative community work.

Cardinal Health is backed by nearly 100 years of experience with operations in nearly 46 countries. For more information, visit cardinalhealth.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contacts
Media: Victor Scott at victor.scott01@cardinalhealth.com and 614.783.2408
Investor relations: Kevin Moran at kevin.moran@cardinalhealth.com and 614.757.7942

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-partners-with-cdc-to-support-vaccine-access-for-pharmacies-301171228.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

