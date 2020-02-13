Carbly VIN Scanner First To Offer New NADA Enhanced Vehicle Values from JD Power

CHICAGO, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carbly™, the vehicle pricing tool for independent auto dealers, has partnered with the NADA Used Car Guide®, the guide book trusted by professionals across the auto industry, to provide better appraisal and pricing data accurate to a specific vehicle's trim and factory build options. In more cases than ever, Carbly can now automatically decode vehicles down to the specific trim and pre-select all appropriate add/deducts for a vehicle.

"This is a significant development in the industry," said Rory MacGregor, Head of Sales and Marketing for Carbly. "Dealers are facing increasing pressure as margins become ever slimmer. Having the most accurate appraisal data possible is crucial; poor purchasing and missed retail opportunities can add up to substantial losses. With NADA's Enhanced Vehicle Values, dealers are much less likely to make trim and option selection mistakes when pricing vehicles."

NADA's new VIN Configuration Data has an ever-growing database of VINs. It offers 93% trim accuracy meaning that more VIN scans now decode down the trim automatically, eliminating the need to choose a specific vehicle trim. Vehicle option accuracy is an impressive 94% which results in more VIN scans that include the specific options on a vehicle, making add / deducts effortless.

Carbly employs the NADA® VIN Configuration Data at the core of its VIN decode technology. This means that all users, even if they do not subscribe to the NADA Used Car Guide®, will benefit from the enhanced trim choice capabilities. Users that do subscribe to NADA as part of their plans will also be able to take advantage of the enhanced vehicle options feature.

"This is an important evolution of our partnership with Carbly that delivers our users both industry leading insight into vehicle configuration and unsurpassed valuation accuracy," said Jonathan Banks, Vice President & General Manager, J.D. Power Valuation Services.

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, Carbly is the go-to solution for affordable market pricing data to help dealers save time and money, while maximizing profits.

The new NADA Used Car Guide® Enhanced Vehicle Values are available immediately. Dealers can learn more and get started with a free trial at https://getcarbly.com

About Carbly

Carbly™ is a leading automotive dealer technology platform focused on supplying superior solutions at a lower cost. By evolving this platform to meet the demands of dealerships in a constantly changing environment, Carbly stays ahead of industry trends to help customers improve their businesses and increase profits.

Learn more about Carbly at GetCarbly.com

About J.D. Power

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

