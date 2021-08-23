SMI 12’416 0.1%  SPI 15’918 0.2%  Dow 35’120 0.7%  DAX 15’808 0.3%  Euro 1.0730 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’148 0.6%  Gold 1’788 0.5%  Bitcoin 44’914 4.8%  Dollar 0.9175 -0.1%  Öl 65.0 -2.3% 
23.08.2021 01:00:00

Caravan Sales on the Rise as Aussies Holiday Close to Home

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Australians are buying caravans in record numbers and local production is enjoying a 30-year high. Leading finance broker National Loans, who provides caravan finance as well as other asset finance including boat finance, says with overseas travel off the table, Australians are turning to new ways to travel.

The caravan industry in Australia contributes more than $23 billion annually to the economy. The flow-on effects of the sales boom are providing a much-needed economic boost to multiple industries, including manufacturing, dealerships, servicing and tourism.

According to National Loans, while caravans have been growing in popularity in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic has tapped into a new market of caravanners keen to enjoy a holiday. For those who are interested in buying a caravan, National Loans says it pays to do thorough research.

As National Loans explains, before anyone begins caravan shopping, they need to determine the type of travelling they plan to do and for how long, whether that's on or off-road and for short getaways, cross country trips or living the nomad life full time. This will help the buyer decide if a caravan, campervan or motorhome is most suitable.

Additionally, National Loans says the caravan market offers everything from basic no-frills campers to high-end luxury caravans, so buyers should consider the level of comfort they want. Plus, the number of people travelling will have an influence on the necessary size of the caravan. Buyers should keep in mind that the bigger the caravan, the more it weighs and, therefore, more towing power will be required. Storage may also be an issue.

Above all else, National Loans points out that buyers need to understand their budget and how they will finance their caravan purchase. Caravans don't come cheap, so most people will need to seek a caravan loan. National Loans can help buyers compare loans and interest rates and find the best loan term and interest rate for their individual circumstances.

National Loans can also help buyers secure other asset finance including a boat loan or various car loans like balloon payment car loans. To find the best loans at the most competitive rates, contact National Loans directly. 

Related Images

national-loans.png
National Loans
National Loans

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caravan-sales-on-the-rise-as-aussies-holiday-close-to-home-301360216.html

SOURCE National Loans

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Seit Ende Februar 2021 sind Strukturierte Produkte von Leonteq an der BX Swiss handelbar. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Manuel Dürr, Leiter des öffentlichen Vertriebs bei LEONTEQ. Was Leonteq ausmacht, welches Angebot an digital handelbaren Anlagenprodukten Leonteq anbietet und welche Themen im Moment besonders rege nachgefragt werden, dazu gibt Manuel Dürr einen Einblick.

Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss stellt Manuel Dürr weiter die neuen Produkte auf Kryptowährungen vor; insbesondere die weltweit ersten kotierten Produkte auf die Kryptowährung Chainlink.

Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV

Inside

20.08.21 SMI-Rekordfahrt vorerst beendet
20.08.21 Essenslieferdienst Deliveroo reduziert Verluste – Aktie am Rekordhoch
20.08.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Bullishe Tageskerze / EUR/USD – Abwärtstrend intakt
19.08.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit JB 98.00% Kapitalschutz-Zertifikat mit Barriere auf XAU/USD
19.08.21 Vontobel: Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
19.08.21 Marktüberblick: MDAX setzt Rekord-Rally fort
19.08.21 Manuel Dürr: Die Kryptowährung LINK – jetzt als Tracker Zertifikate handelbar | BX Swiss TV
13.08.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Varta
23.07.21 Jetzt noch einsteigen?
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trotz Wachstum: Zur Rose schreibt weiter rote Zahlen - Aktie belastet
Dow schlussendlich etwas tiefer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich im Minus
NEL-Aktie fällt: NEL ASA trotz starker Umsatzentwicklung mit operativem Verlust
Weg zur 100'000-Dollar-Marke? Krypto-Experte Tom Lee geht von BTC-Boom aus
Alcon-Aktie springt hoch: Alcon knackt Umsatz von zwei Milliarden Dollar
Dow Jones geht höher aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX geben letztlich nach -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen uneins
Swatch- und Richemont-Aktien im Sinkflug: Uhrenexporte steigen im Juli - Swatch-Chef optimistisch
Moderna-Aktie gibt ab: Moderna prüft zwei Optionen für einen Auffrischungs-Impfstoff
Nach Impfstoff-Erfolg: Analyst erklärt Moderna zum "Tesla der Biotech-Branche"
Dogecoin im Aufwind: Wird Dogecoin künftig vermehrt als Zahlungsmethode genutzt?

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit