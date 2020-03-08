08.03.2020 16:10:00

Car Insurance Tips: How To Get Affordable Coverage If The Spouse Has DUI/DWI

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains how a driver can obtain affordable car insurance rates if the spouse has a DUI conviction.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/can-you-get-cheaper-car-insurance-if-your-spouse-has-dui-dwi/

Drivers who got convicted for a DUI will have their insurance rates increased. Insurance companies will place the DUI convicted driver in the high-risk category and will raise the insurance premiums with as much as 200%. Most married couples have joint auto insurance, so if a married person is convicted for a DUI, the extra cost can be passed on the other spouse.

There are two options to maintain cheap car insurance after a DUI conviction:

  • Exclude the DUI convicted spouse from the policy. Usually, married couples in the US have joint insurance policies. Drivers that want to keep their good driving status and their affordable premiums will be required to exclude the DUI convicted spouse from the policy. Also, the convicted spouse will have to be notified that he/she is not allowed to drive the other's spouse vehicle. Before excluding the DUI convicted spouse, drivers should check if their state's laws allow that to happen. Anyway, if a DUI convicted driver is excluded from the policy and is caught causing an accident, then the insurer will refuse to pay the claims for the sustained damages and injuries.
  • Keep an active SR-22 form. In many cases, the DUI convicted spouse will be required to carry an SR-22 form. The SR-22 form is a document signed with the state that proves that the DUI convicted spouse meets the minimum coverage requirements required by law. Drivers who are convicted for a DUI will have a hard time searching for cheap insurance. Luckily, there are many smaller specialized insurers that can offer affordable insurance deals to high-risk drivers.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org

