Car Insurance Premiums Can Be Affordable for Teen Drivers Who Follow Several Tips

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com has launched a new blog post that explains how teen drivers can obtain cheaper car insurance rates.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/how-to-get-cheaper-car-insurance-for-teens/

Teen drivers pay some of the highest car insurance premiums. Insurance providers classify teen drivers as high-risk and charge them extra. The reasons for that is the lack of previous driving experience and the fact that teens are more likely to get involved in car accidents.

Teen drivers who want to pay less on car insurance should follow the next tips:



Get a good student discount. Insurance companies consider that students who do well in school are more responsible and less likely to be involved in car accidents. For these reasons, teen drivers who have a 3.0 GPA or higher can qualify for a good student discount.

Get on the family plan. Staying on the family plan can be cheaper for teen drivers than going on a separate policy. Teen drivers can take advantage of several discounts such as multi-car or multi-policy discounts. However, some insurance companies will rate a teen driver on all the vehicles covered by the policy. In many cases, the premiums paid on a family plan will become more expensive than the premiums paid on separate policies. it's good to do research before adding a teen driver to a family policy.

Graduate a defensive driving course. Insurance companies offer a discount of ten to fifteen percent to those teen drivers who manage to attend and graduate an approved defensive driving course. These courses take from four to eight hours to complete and they can be ordered online. Besides gaining a substantial discount, teen drivers will also learn how to become better drivers.

Get online quotes. Teen drivers can obtain better insurance rates if they compare multiple quotes. Brokerage websites can help teen drivers obtain multiple car insurance offers from multiple insurers. Teen drivers can sit in the comfort of their homes while they are simulating different insurance plans.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://cheapquotesautoinsurance.com/

Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Cheapquotesautoinsurance.com