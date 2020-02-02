02.02.2020 16:10:00

Car Insurance Guide 2020: How To Avoid Car Repair Shop Scams

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After a car accident, drivers are required to visit a repair shop. When they decide to visit the repair shop, drivers should look out for shop mechanics that will try to scam them. Shop mechanics can use various tactics in order to put more money in their pockets by scamming the car owners.

Car owners can avoid shop mechanics scams, with the help of the following tips:

  •     Drivers should not submit to the scare tactics. Some shop mechanics will try to give their customers a mental scare by saying things like "I wouldn't drive this car another mile" or "you should not drive it". They do that to prepare their customers for a hefty repair bill. Chances are, if a driver made it to a repair shop like this one, his car will probably make it to another repair shop.
  •     Check some info about the shop. Drivers should ask about how long the shop is in the business, or if they received any awards. Professional mechanics will not hesitate to answer these questions.
  •     Check for logistics. Drivers should see if the shops use modern equipment or they still rely on old and rusty tools. Look for mechanics that use computerized diagnostic equipment and modern brake lathe and dynamometer systems.
  •     Look for certifications. Drivers should look for the ASE, National Institute for Automotive Excellence or American Automobile Association certification.
  •     Don't sign blank work orders. Even if they are under pressure, or don't have enough time, drivers should avoid signing blank documents. Drivers should only sign documents that contain cost estimates for the repairs that are to be done and the warranties that may apply for the done job and the replaced parts.
  •     Choose only Original Manufacturers Equipment. Although OEM parts may be more expensive, they are worth it. If the vehicle is made in the USA, drivers should look for parts that are made here. The market is full of cheap knockoffs that break immediately.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org

