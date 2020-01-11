Car Insurance 2020 - Six Easy Ways To Prevent Car Theft

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that presents various methods that help policyholders to keep their cars safe against thieves and save car insurance money at the same time.

For more info and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/6-steps-to-lowering-your-risk-of-car-theft/

Policyholders that own a vehicle are facing numerous responsibilities. Besides the need for properly maintaining their vehicles, policyholders also need to take measures to protect them against car thieves.



Installing reliable alarm systems and anti-theft devices will improve the overall safety rating and will help drivers get some insurance discounts. The anti-theft devices market is so diverse and affordable for everyone, so there is no reason for car owners not to purchase an anti-theft device.

Immobilizer systems are another solution that can make vehicles safer against thieves. A preventive device such as a hidden ignition kill switch, fuel cut-off or smart key can discourage car thieves. Not being able to start the car will make the thieves back down.

Avoid leaving the car's engine running while leaving it unattended. A car can easily get stolen if the engine is running. Thieves only need to break a window and unlock the door in order to steal a vehicle.

Do not expose valuable items that can be easily targeted by thieves. If a policyholder must keep a valuable item in his car, he should avoid exposing it by keeping the item under the seat or in the trunk. Exposed valuable items are tempting for nearby thieves.

Park the car in a safe monitored location. Places with a high degree of public visibility, preferably in intensely-circulated areas are ideal for parking a vehicle.

GPS tracking systems are ideal when it comes to retrieving a stolen vehicle. Many new car models come with a GPS tracking system already installed, or as an optional feature. Authorities can quickly recover stolen vehicles that are equipped with GPS tracking systems.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

SOURCE Compare-Autoinsurance.org