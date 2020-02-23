23.02.2020 16:10:00

Car Insurance 2020 Guide: Typical Exclusions For Commercial Car Insurance

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Commercial car insurance is, as the name suggests, designed for vehicles used for commercial purposes. There are many differences between commercial policy and a regular one, which covers personal-usage cars. There are greater coverage limits, greater reimbursement sums and the possibility of adding a fleet of vehicles. To find out more about auto insurance, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/.

There are certain activities that will void any commercial car insurance claim:

  • Transporting people not related to the business. A commercial vehicle can be used to transport workers or staff. But if the driver transports hitchhikers, family members or friends, they will not be covered by this policy if they are involved in an accident. The only person covered during an accident involving a commercial vehicle is the declared driver.

  • Transporting personal belongings. This is another case of using a commercial vehicle for personal purposes. The insurance company only covers declared cargo and car accessories. But it does not cover personal belongings. For example, it will not cover the driver's laptop if it is damaged during a collision. But it will cover installed GPS navigation systems if they were declared.

  • Damaging the car or cargo on purpose. Intentionally damaging the car or cargo, in order to collect insurance money is considered a fraud. But the claim will be denied if the driver destroys the cargo on purpose, due to various personal reasons.

  • Using the vehicle for illegal activities. Insurance companies will automatically decline claims for vehicles damaged during street racing or stunt driving. This is also available for personal auto insurance.

