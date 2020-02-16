Car Insurance 2020 Guide: How To Avoid Having The Car Stolen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many drivers don't think about car theft prevention until it's too late. Every year, more than 800,000 vehicles are being stolen. Only half of them are recovered. The only coverage that will reimburse the policyholder if his car got stolen is the comprehensive coverage. Even with comprehensive coverage, the policyholders will only receive the actual cash value of their cars, not the real value. Besides that, policyholders will lose their no claim bonus when they file for a claim and in some cases, their premiums will increase.

To prevent car theft, drivers should follow the next tips:

Always lock the car. Keeping the doors locked is the first step made in deterring a thief. Drivers should get into the habit of always checking their cars doors before leaving them unattended.

Stop the engine. Thieves only need a few moments to break a window and drive off. If they have to leave their cars unattended, even for just a few minutes, drivers should ensure they didn't leave their vehicles running.

Hide valuables. Leaving high-values items exposed so that thieves can see them can be an expensive mistake. Valuable items like jewelry, smartphones, notebooks, and others should be kept out of sight. Policyholders are advised to move their valuables in the trunk before they reach their destination, as some thieves are known for looking for potential prey that moves their valuables to the trunk. Once the drivers are gone, the thieves will break into the trunk and steal the goods.

Install anti-theft devices. Noisy electronic alarm systems will deter most amateur thieves and will warn drivers that someone is trying to steal their cars. Steering wheel locks will also make thieves think twice before stealing a vehicle that is equipped with this sort of device. Besides these two types of anti-theft devices, drivers can make their cars safer if they install fuel cut-off systems and ignition kill switches.

Install a GPS tracking system. These devices can help the authorities to quickly recover stolen vehicles. Many newer vehicle models come equipped with a GPS tracking system as a standard feature or optional.

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

For more information and money-saving tips, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/.

SOURCE Compare-autoinsurance.org