Capstone Nutrition granted ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation through A2LA

OGDEN, Utah, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstone Nutrition ("Capstone" or the "Company") announced today it has been granted ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation from the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA) (certificate #5682.01) in association with Capstone's in-house testing laboratory for nutrition and dietary supplements.

Capstone Nutrition is one of the largest contract manufacturers of health and dietary supplements in the United States, and has served customers throughout the world for 28 years. It is rare for a contract manufacturer to be granted ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation, and provides a significant advantage for the Company's customers and their globally-recognized brands by demonstrating impartiality and consistency in testing. A2LA is considered a premier accreditation body.

"Achieving ISO 17025 accreditation has been a key focus of our Capstone Quality Team," said Kevin Elsberry, Capstone COO. "I am extremely proud of our team, their passion for improvement, and their discipline to this standard. This achievement is further evidence that Capstone's ongoing commitment to science, performance, and trust is the foundation for providing the highest standard of testing and quality assurance for our products."

"Earning A2LA ISO 17025 accreditation is consistent with our vision, mission, and values" said Capstone Director of Quality, Ryan Bitter. "It confirms our laboratory discipline, expertise, and commitment to safety and quality. We have excellent scientific personnel, strong processes, and will continue expanding our analytical capabilities to add value for our Capstone team, our customers, and consumers."

"This high bar in accreditation confirms the importance of discipline as a Capstone value," added James Hinkle, Plant General Manager. "Being disciplined in our individual roles and processes allows us to live up to our "Life Improved" motto for our team and our customers. This is one more way we show that we passionately innovate, formulate, manufacture and sell superior quality nutrition."

Capstone Nutrition is the leading pure play, turnkey developer and manufacturer of high-quality nutrition. It is a one-stop shop for innovators in nutrition, led by experienced and dedicated scientists and trusted industry professionals. Since 1992, Capstone has been formulating, developing, manufacturing and packaging a wide range of capsules, tablets, and powders for customers around the globe. Headquartered at a state-of-the-art facility in Ogden, Utah, Capstone is known for exceptional quality and market-leading product development. The Company maintains the highest industry certifications recognizing its exceptional manufacturing standards, including Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration ("TGA"), NSF GMP, and NSF for Sport certification. For more information, please visit www.CapstoneNutrition.com

