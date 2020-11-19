SMI 10’555 -0.1%  SPI 13’090 0.0%  Dow 29’438 -1.2%  DAX 13’202 0.5%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’482 0.4%  Gold 1’873 -0.3%  Bitcoin 16’245 0.9%  Dollar 0.9113 0.0%  Öl 44.2 1.0% 

Capstone Expands West with Addition of Two New Offices in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY and TULSA, Okla., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlotte-based Capstone Companies is pleased to announce the launch of its new Oklahoma team specializing in the exclusive listing and selling of multi-family properties across the state of Oklahoma. The team is comprised of managing directors, William Forrest, and David Dirkschneider, in Oklahoma City and director, Mike Marrara, in Tulsa. The three new brokers each bring decades of multi-family experience to the Capstone team, establishing a comprehensive, multi-faceted brokerage and advisory platform in their respective areas.

Oklahoma Capstone Team: William Forrest, David Dirkschneider, and Mike Marrara

Throughout their impressive careers, Forrest, Dirkschneider, and Marrara have built extensive multi-family industry relationships and robust coverage across the state of Oklahoma. Each team member has a long-standing track record of success in representing both institutional and private capital clients selling individual properties and portfolios up to 2,000 units. Specifically, the team has gained unique experience selling distressed assets. In fact, they have represented over 50 different banks, life insurance companies, government agencies, advisors, and special servicers in the sale of foreclosed apartment properties in more than 100 separate transactions.

Forrest joins Capstone with 35 years of commercial real estate experience and led a team at CBRE that was responsible for the sale of over 400 multi-family assets totaling 72,000 units and over $1.8 billion. Dirkschneider brings 15 years of commercial real estate experience specializing exclusively in the brokerage of multi-family housing projects and multi-family site selection totaling more than $500 million. Marrara has been active in the commercial real estate industry for 34 years and has been involved in over $100 million in transactions among various property types.

Capstone's recent expansion into Oklahoma establishes the firm's presence in the western United States and leverages the firm's consistent focus on rapid growth and expansion in the multi-housing industry. The new Oklahoma offices are two of three new Capstone brokerage offices to open in 2020 as the firm launched a new regional office in Atlanta, GA in January.

Established in 2008, Capstone has consistently maintained its focus on multi-housing brokerage. Since its inception, the firm has been ranked top 10 nationally in multi-family sales volume and completed transactions in 35 states and sold over 70,000 units. The combination of Capstone's various service lines with this dynamic, experienced Oklahoma team will further solidify their industry position as one of the nation's fastest growing multi-housing investment sales firms.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capstone-expands-west-with-addition-of-two-new-offices-in-oklahoma-301176544.html

SOURCE Capstone Companies

