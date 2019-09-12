Capstead Mortgage Corporation Declares a $0.12 Per Share Third Quarter 2019 Common Dividend and a $0.46875 Per Share Third Quarter 2019 Series E Preferred Dividend

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) announced today that it will pay a third quarter 2019 common dividend of $0.12 per common share on October 18, 2019 to stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

Capstead’s Board of Directors also declared a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.46875 per share on the Company’s 7.50% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (NYSE: CMOPRE). This dividend is payable on October 15, 2019, to Series E preferred stockholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

About Capstead

Formed in 1985 and based in Dallas, Texas, Capstead is a self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, for federal income tax purposes. The Company earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential adjustable-rate mortgage pass-through securities, referred to as ARM securities, issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac, or by an agency of the federal government, Ginnie Mae.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "believe,” "anticipate,” "expect,” "estimate,” "intend,” "will be,” "will likely continue,” "will likely result,” or words or phrases of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, without limitation, fluctuations in interest rates, the availability of suitable qualifying investments, changes in mortgage prepayments, the availability and terms of financing, changes in market conditions as a result of federal corporate and individual tax reform, changes in legislation or regulation affecting the mortgage and banking industries or Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae securities, the availability of new investment capital, the liquidity of secondary markets and credit markets, and other changes in general economic conditions. These and other applicable uncertainties, factors and risks are described more fully in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statement is made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers of this document are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein.

