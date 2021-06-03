CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees

|
03.06.2021 02:32:00
TORONTO, June 2, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: CAR.UN) - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 15, 2021 were passed by a vote held by ballot.
The voting results for each item of business are as follows:
Election of Trustees:
Nominee
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
Lori-Ann Beausoleil
113,452,554
99.92%
93,664
0.08%
Harold Burke
108,381,474
95.45%
5,164,744
4.55%
Gina Cody
112,415,342
99.00%
1,130,876
1.00%
Mark Kenney
113,279,503
99.77%
266,715
0.23%
Poonam Puri
112,196,557
98.81%
1,349,661
1.19%
Jamie Schwartz
112,284,041
98.89%
1,262,177
1.11%
Michael Stein
86,337,995
76.04%
27,208,223
23.96%
Elaine Todres
112,822,189
99.36%
724,029
0.64%
René Tremblay
113,089,940
99.60%
456,278
0.40%
Appointment of Auditors
Votes
% Votes
Votes
% Votes
PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants
105,631,610
92.65%
8,374,269
7.35%
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.
Votes For: 110,078,598
Votes Against: 3,467,620
About CAPREIT
CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. CAPREIT currently owns or has interests in approximately 68,500 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured housing community sites well-located across Canada, the Netherlands and Ireland. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements represent CAPREIT's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond CAPREIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed in CAPREIT's current Annual Information Form as well as under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the MD&A released on February 24, 2021, both of which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Subject to applicable law, CAPREIT does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.
SOURCE Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT)
Inside
Inside Fonds
|28.05.21
|Schroders: Unser Aufruf zum Handeln gegenüber dem Klimawandel
|28.05.21
|Schroders: Warum Sie nicht versuchen sollten, die Marktspitze abzupassen
|27.05.21
|Schroders: Chancen bei Einzelhandelsimmobilien
SMI – Ruhiger Start bedeutet nicht ruhige Woche | BX Swiss TV
Dank Feiertagen in London und New York hat die neue Handelswoche sehr ruhig begonnen. Warum das nicht so bleiben muss, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst fester -- US-Börsen schlussendlich verhalten -- DAX beendet Handel über 15.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen enden mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Markt ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Der Dow trat letztlich auf der Stelle. Die asiatischen Indizes fanden zur Wochenmitte jedoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}