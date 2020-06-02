02.06.2020 05:02:00

CAPREIT Announces Election of Trustees

TORONTO, June 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CAR.UN) ("CAPREIT") announced today that, at its Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders held today, each of the items of business referred to in its management information circular dated April 7, 2020 were passed by a vote held by ballot.

The voting results for each item of business are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Nominee

Votes
For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Harold Burke

116,396,400

96.78%

3,874,595

3.22%

Gina Cody

120,124,718

99.88%

146,278

0.12%

Mark Kenney

118,964,958

98.91%

1,306,038

1.09%

Poonam Puri

119,289,278

99.18%

981,717

0.82%

Jamie Schwartz

119,234,588

99.14%

1,036,408

0.86%

Michael Stein

102,629,927

85.33%

17,641,069

14.67%

Elaine Todres

120,184,521

99.93%

86,475

0.07%

René Tremblay

120,079,941

99.84%

191,054

0.16%

Appointment of Auditors


Votes
For

% Votes

For

Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers,
LLP, Chartered Accountants

109,992,437

90.99%

10,891,552

9.01%

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

A non-binding advisory vote to accept CAPREIT's approach to executive compensation was approved.

Votes For: 116,554,786 (96.91%)
Votes Against: 3,716,206 (3.09%)

About CAPREIT

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 56,800 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,600 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 60,900 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally 3,700 suites in Ireland as at March 31, 2020. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please refer to our website at www.caprent.com or www.capreit.net and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (CAPREIT)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Swisscom 499.80
1.42 %
Alcon 61.88
1.38 %
Nestle 103.86
0.99 %
Givaudan 3’447.00
0.50 %
SGS 2’255.00
0.31 %
ABB 18.89
-2.05 %
Adecco Group 45.62
-2.25 %
Roche Hldg G 332.70
-2.51 %
Swiss Re 65.12
-3.10 %
CS Group 8.77
-3.96 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

01.06.20
A New Era of Efficiencies and Innovation?
29.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Krisenverlierer?
29.05.20
Defensive Werte plötzlich wieder gefragt
29.05.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel? / Geberit – Ausbruch nach oben?
28.05.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc
28.05.20
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?
25.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 poses temporary setback to the energy transition
27.05.20
Schroders: Why pension funds should consider impact investing
22.05.20
Schroders: Eight lessons from previous crises that apply today
mehr
Wieso hinkt der SMI hinterher?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Finanzexperte: Nur langfristig orientierte Anleger sollten jetzt noch am Markt einsteigen
Diese Aktien lagern in Carl Icahns Depot
Wie stehen die Aussichten für eine Fortsetzung der Gold-Rally?
Coty-Aktie springt 20% hoch: Coty-Aufsichtsratschef Peter Harf wird zugleich Vorstandsvorsitzender
Rohstoffe im Mai 2020: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Bill und Melinda Gates - Aktien-Investitionen der Gates Stiftung
Lufthansa-Aufsichtsrat nimmt Auflagen für Staatshilfen an
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 22: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kann das gut gehen? Buffett handelt gegen eigenen Rat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit Abschlägen ins lange Wochenende
Der heimische Leitindex sowie der deutsche Markt verzeichneten vor dem Wochenende Verluste.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB