Capitol Securities Welcomes Former Wells Fargo advisor Ted Burgess to its Tampa, FL - Regional office

RESTON, Va., Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is pleased to welcome H. Edward Burgess Jr. (Ted) to the firm. Ted has 22 years of experience beginning his financial services career with Merrill Lynch in 1996. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65.

Ted will be located in the Tampa office at 500 N. West Shore Blvd, Suite 600, Tampa, Fl 33609 and can be reached at 813-286-1172, ext. 1803 or tburgess@capitolsecurities.com.

About Capitol Securities Management, Inc.

Capitol Securities Management, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic based, privately owned regional brokerage and investment advisory firm with locations from New England to Florida and has been serving the needs of its clients and advisors for over 30 years. Capitol Securities has a clearing relationship for its clients' accounts, products, services and technology with Raymond James. It is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Additional information at CapitolSecurities.com.

