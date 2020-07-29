+++ Umfrage: ETFs werden als Anlageinstrument immer beliebter - was ist Ihre Meinung? +++ -w-
Capital Wealth Planning Hires Veteran Keith Wagner as Director of National Accounts and Institutional Sales

NAPLES, Fla., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP) founder and chief investment officer Kevin Simpson, is proud to announce Keith Wagner joined the firm as Director of National Accounts and Institutional Sales after serving on the firm's board for six months.

Keith Wagner, Director of National Accounts and Institutional Sales

"Keith brings significant institutional investment management experience to the CWP team, along with a strong foundation and understanding of retail investing and behavioral finance. We're honored to work beside him to deepen relationships with our clients," said Kevin Simpson.

Throughout Keith's career of more than 30 years, his strength of cultivating long-term relationships has always shined, most recently, as a Managing Director at Allianz Global Investors. At the firm for more than a decade, he held several roles spanning institutional sales to management where he focused on finding and developing purposeful opportunities for collaboration across business channels. Keith was also a Managing Director at Neuberger Berman where he was instrumental in leading relationships with multiple large-scale financial organizations and platforms. Prior, he held high-net-worth-focused retail and institutional roles with AMR Investments, PNC Securities and A.G. Edwards. 

With Keith's robust knowledge and experience, CWP will have expanded capabilities, particularly in the institutional and sub-advisory arenas. A highly regarded professional, Keith has a strong reputation for helping clients achieve exceptional outcomes on their most important strategic initiatives.

"I'm excited to join Capital Wealth Planning," Wagner said. "The firm's impressive track record, proven strategy, and quality professionals provide a fantastic opportunity to – together – enhance our collective value to clients and prospects."

Prior to successfully transitioning to the civilian workforce, Keith was an active duty aviation officer in the U.S. Army and stationed in Savannah, Georgia. He led, trained and mentored enlisted and commissioned soldiers, was promoted to the rank of Major, and served as pilot in command for domestic and international missions. He was awarded a Meritorious Service Medal and still holds a commercial pilot license with the Federal Aviation Authority.

Keith has been on the board of 401(k) Toolbox/PMFM and was a steering committee member for the Southern Employee Benefit Conference for nine years. He graduated from the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York, with a bachelor's degree in engineering management, and holds FINRA Series 3, 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 and 65 licenses.

Keith and his wife, Tana, live in Milton, Georgia, a northern suburb of Atlanta. They have three adult children, Christana, Victoria and Faith.

About Capital Wealth Planning

Capital Wealth Planning, LLC (CWP) is an SEC registered fee-only investment advisory firm based in Naples, Florida. Building and managing proprietary income-oriented portfolios since 2005, the company has approximately $1.5 billion of assets under management. The firm's methodologies are designed to enhance risk-adjusted returns and offer portfolio protection while delivering monthly cash flow. Ranked by Financial Advisor Magazine in 2018 as one of the top 50 fastest growing SEC registered investment advisors in the country, CWP leads the implementation of covered call strategies with their Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, ESG Enhanced Dividend Income Portfolio, ETF Covered Call Portfolio and Covered Call Overlay Service. Additional information is available at www.capitalwealthplanning.com.

CONTACT: Valerie Bartley, vbartley@capitalwealthplanning.com, 239-5932100

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-wealth-planning-hires-veteran-keith-wagner-as-director-of-national-accounts-and-institutional-sales-301102267.html

SOURCE Capital Wealth Planning, LLC

