Capital Square 1031 Launches DST Offering of 232-Unit Multifamily Community in Georgia

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Square 1031, a leading real estate investment and management firm specializing in Delaware statutory trust (DST) offerings, announced today the launch of CS1031 Bedford Parke Apartments, DST. The Reg. D private placement investment offering is comprised of Bedford Parke Apartments, a 232-unit multifamily community in Warner Robins, the largest city in Houston County, near Macon, Georgia.

"Bedford Parke Apartments is an exceptional, well-located multifamily community with nearly 100 percent occupancy and a waitlist of prospective renters," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square. "The property is only one mile from Warner Robins' primary retail corridor and six miles from Robins Air Force Base, the largest Air Force base in the South. Constructed in 2008, Bedford Parke is one of the newest apartment communities in the market and benefits from a limited supply of multifamily properties. It's an exciting addition to our rapidly growing portfolio of quality investment properties for Section 1031 exchange and cash investors."

CS1031 Bedford Parke Apartments, DST is seeking up to $12.91 million in total equity from accredited investors. The offering has a minimum investment of $50,000.

Located at 1485 Leverette Road in Warner Robins, Georgia, Bedford Parke Apartments is comprised of 277,240 rentable square feet of space with one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 850 square feet to 1,438 square feet of space. The property features 24 private garages available to rent. Community amenities include an executive business center, fitness center, resident lounge, grilling/picnic area, sauna, sand volleyball court, playground, pool with sundeck and picnic pavilion, laundry facility, covered car-care center, rentable storage units, fenced perimeter and gated community access. Constructed in 2008, Bedford Parke Apartments was 100% occupied at the time of acquisition.

"Warner Robins is a strong apartment market due to significant population and employment growth. In addition, Robins Air Force Base hired 1,200 new employees during the past year to maintain mission critical military aircraft. Major employers are also recruiting in the area, including GEICO and Amazon," said Seth Harris, executive vice president of investments at Capital Square.

Since inception, Capital Square has acquired 83 properties for approximately 1,600 investors seeking quality replacement properties that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.

About Capital Square 1031

Capital Square 1031 is a national real estate investment and management company that sponsors investment-grade real estate exchange programs that qualify for tax deferral under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code. The company acquires multifamily properties for substantial growth possibility, necessary medical properties for the potential for stable income, and other real estate investments that have the potential to provide exceptional risk-adjusted returns.

Capital Square provides a range of services, including due diligence, acquisition, loan sourcing, property management/asset management, and disposition, for a growing number of high net-worth investors, private equity firms, family offices and institutional investors. Since inception, the firm has sponsored 58 DST programs and has completed more than $1.3 billion in transaction volume. To learn more, visit www.CapitalSquare1031.com.

Disclaimer: Securities offered through WealthForge Securities, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC. Capital Square and WealthForge Securities, LLC are separate entities. There are material risks associated with investing in DST properties and real estate securities including illiquidity, tenant vacancies, general market conditions and competition, lack of operating history, interest rate risks, the risk of new supply coming to market and softening rental rates, general risks of owning/operating commercial and multifamily properties, short term leases associated with multi-family properties, financing risks, potential adverse tax consequences, general economic risks, development risks, long hold periods, and potential loss of the entire investment principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Potential cash flow, returns and appreciation are not guaranteed. IRC Section 1031 is a complex tax concept; consult your legal or tax professional regarding the specifics of your particular situation. This is not a solicitation or an offer to see any securities. Please read the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM) in its entirety, paying careful attention to the risk section prior to investing.

Contact: Lauren Burgos

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1399

lauren@spotlightmarcom.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/capital-square-1031-launches-dst-offering-of-232-unit-multifamily-community-in-georgia-300891173.html

SOURCE Capital Square 1031