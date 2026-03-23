Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’495.6300 1.4%  SPI 17’462 1.5%  Dow 46’644 2.3%  DAX 23’001 2.8%  Euro 0.9118 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’661 2.9%  Gold 4’462 -1.0%  Bitcoin 56’053 4.9%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.3%  Öl 98.3 -10.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204Sika41879292Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Sector Perform-Note für Richemont-Aktie: Neue Analyse von RBC Capital Markets
RBC Capital Markets bescheinigt Sector Perform für adidas-Aktie
VNET Group-Aktie im Fokus: Analysten sehen grosses Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novo Nordisk-Aktie leicht im Plus: Studie zu oralem Adipositas-Medikament läuft
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

Capital One Financial Aktie 322351 / US14040H1059

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

23.03.2026 16:04:55

Capital One Shares Rise 4% On AI Data Security Innovations Launch

Capital One Financial
148.18 CHF 4.85%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares rose 3.50 percent to $187.82, gaining $6.35 on Monday, after the company announced new enterprise software capabilities aimed at supporting secure artificial intelligence adoption.

The stock is currently trading at $187.82 compared with its previous close of $181.46. Shares opened at $188.78 and traded between $185.63 and $190.99 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.89 million shares, below the average volume of about 5.56 million shares.

At the RSAC 2026 Conference, Capital One's software unit introduced new capabilities for Databolt that help enterprises secure sensitive unstructured data such as PDFs, emails and documents for AI use. The enhancements include protection of personally identifiable information, expanded deployment options, advanced analytics dashboards and stronger access controls.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $143.22 to $259.64.