Capital One Shares Rise 4% On AI Data Security Innovations Launch

(RTTNews) - Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares rose 3.50 percent to $187.82, gaining $6.35 on Monday, after the company announced new enterprise software capabilities aimed at supporting secure artificial intelligence adoption.

The stock is currently trading at $187.82 compared with its previous close of $181.46. Shares opened at $188.78 and traded between $185.63 and $190.99 during the session on the New York Stock Exchange. Trading volume reached about 1.89 million shares, below the average volume of about 5.56 million shares.

At the RSAC 2026 Conference, Capital One's software unit introduced new capabilities for Databolt that help enterprises secure sensitive unstructured data such as PDFs, emails and documents for AI use. The enhancements include protection of personally identifiable information, expanded deployment options, advanced analytics dashboards and stronger access controls.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $143.22 to $259.64.