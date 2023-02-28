SMI 11'098 -1.1%  SPI 14'303 -1.0%  Dow 32'703 -0.6%  DAX 15'365 -0.1%  Euro 0.9955 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'238 -0.2%  Gold 1'829 0.7%  Bitcoin 21'914 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9404 0.5%  Öl 83.9 1.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Berkshire-Vize Charlie Munger: So sah das Depot der Daily Journal Corporation im vierten Quartal 2022 aus
Wells Fargo-Stratege: Das sind die Top-Anlagethemen in 2023
Netflix-Co-Chef gegen Forderung nach Abgabe an Netzbetreiber
ProSiebenSat.1-Aktie nachbörslich mit Verlusten: ProSiebenSat.1 legt Jahres- und Konzernabschluss nicht pünktlich vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Genmab A-S Aktie [Valor: 1129757 / ISIN: DK0010272202]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.02.2023 20:54:04

Capital Increase in Genmab as a Result of Employee Warrant Exercise

Genmab A-S
2678.00 DKK 0.64%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Company Announcement

COPENHAGEN, Denmark; February 28, 2023 – Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) will increase its share capital by 24,359 shares as a consequence of the exercise of employee warrants.

The increase is effected without any preemption rights for the existing shareholders of the company or others. The shares are subscribed in cash at the following price per share of nominally DKK 1:

2,725 shares at DKK 815.50,
163 shares at DKK 962.00,
804 shares at DKK 1,025.00,
93 shares at DKK 1,032.00,
1,107 shares at DKK 1,050.00,
80 shares at DKK 1,136.00,
525 shares at DKK 1,145.00,
444 shares at DKK 1,147.50,
428 shares at DKK 1,155.00,
591 shares at DKK 1,161.00,
580 shares at DKK 1,210.00,
799 shares at DKK 1,233.00,
3,526 shares at DKK 1,334.50,
8,400 shares at DKK 1,427.00, and
4,094 shares at DKK 1,615.00.

Proceeds to the company are approximately DKK 31.8 million. The increase corresponds to approximately 0.04% of the company's share capital.

The new shares are ordinary shares without any special rights and are freely transferable negotiable instruments. The new shares give rights to dividends and other rights in relation to the company as of subscription. The new shares will be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen after registration with the Danish Business Authority. The capital increase is expected to be finalized shortly.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act No. 41 of January 13, 2023, it is hereby announced, that the total nominal value of Genmab A/S' share capital after the capital increase is DKK 65,985,932 which is made up of 65,985,932 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 each, corresponding to 65,985,932 votes. 

About Genmab
Genmab is an international biotechnology company with a core purpose guiding its unstoppable team to strive towards improving the lives of patients through innovative and differentiated antibody therapeutics. For more than 20 years, its passionate, innovative and collaborative team has invented next-generation antibody technology platforms and leveraged translational research and data sciences, which has resulted in a proprietary pipeline including bispecific T-cell engagers, next-generation immune checkpoint modulators, effector function enhanced antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates. To help develop and deliver novel antibody therapies to patients, Genmab has formed 20+ strategic partnerships with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. By 2030, Genmab’s vision is to transform the lives of people with cancer and other serious diseases with Knock-Your-Socks-Off (KYSO) antibody medicines.

Established in 1999, Genmab is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark with locations in Utrecht, the Netherlands, Princeton, New Jersey, U.S. and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, please visit Genmab.com and follow us on Twitter.com/Genmab.

Contact:          
Marisol Peron, Senior Vice President, Global Communications & Corporate Affairs
T: +1 609 524 0065; E: mmp@genmab.com

Andrew Carlsen, Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
T: +45 3377 9558; E: acn@genmab.com

This Company Announcement contains forward looking statements. The words "believe”, "expect”, "anticipate”, "intend” and "plan” and similar expressions identify forward looking statements. Actual results or performance may differ materially from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such statements. The important factors that could cause our actual results or performance to differ materially include, among others, risks associated with pre-clinical and clinical development of products, uncertainties related to the outcome and conduct of clinical trials including unforeseen safety issues, uncertainties related to product manufacturing, the lack of market acceptance of our products, our inability to manage growth, the competitive environment in relation to our business area and markets, our inability to attract and retain suitably qualified personnel, the unenforceability or lack of protection of our patents and proprietary rights, our relationships with affiliated entities, changes and developments in technology which may render our products or technologies obsolete, and other factors. For a further discussion of these risks, please refer to the risk management sections in Genmab’s most recent financial reports, which are available on www.genmab.com and the risk factors included in Genmab’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov. Genmab does not undertake any obligation to update or revise forward looking statements in this Company Announcement nor to confirm such statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made or in relation to actual results, unless required by law.

Genmab A/S and/or its subsidiaries own the following trademarks: Genmab®; the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; Genmab in combination with the Y-shaped Genmab logo®; HuMax®; DuoBody®; DuoBody in combination with the DuoBody logo®; HexaBody®; HexaBody in combination with the HexaBody logo®; DuoHexaBody® and HexElect®.

Company Announcement no. 12
CVR no. 2102 3884
LEI Code 529900MTJPDPE4MHJ122

Genmab A/S
Kalvebod Brygge 43
1560 Copenhagen V
Denmark

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

https://youtube.com/live/HbCiFb_KC-U?feature=share

Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:46 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Meyer Burger glänzt mit guten Nachrichten - wie geht es weiter?
14:21 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
09:13 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank nach DAX-Comeback gesucht
09:02 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Roche, Sika
08:31 Börse Aktuell – Trotz Gegenreaktion bleiben die Anleger verunsichert
08:20 Pharma-Schwergewichte bremsen SMI eini
08:00 Aktien aktuell: UBS, LVMH & Constellation Brands mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV
07:25 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Leicht erholt in die neue Woche
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'567.17 19.51 BQSSMU
Short 11'799.13 13.90 I1SSMU
Short 12'241.74 8.90 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'098.35 28.02.2023 17:31:38
Long 10'662.56 18.69 AJSSMU
Long 10'446.39 13.90 A7SSMU
Long 9'997.56 8.90 COSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Genmab A-S 2'678.00 0.64% Genmab A-S

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

CS-Aktie schliesst tiefer: Finma stellt bei Credit Suisse schwerwiegende Mängel im Fall Greensill fest
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk prophezeit: "Lithium-Batterien sind das neue Öl" - Diese Unternehmen könnten profitieren
Adecco hält trotz weniger Gewinn an Vorjahresdividende fest - Adecco-Aktie schliesst schwächer
Zahlenflut am Berichtstag: US-Börsen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX letztlich knapp im Minus-- Asiens Börsen beenden Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich
CS-Aktie schliesst in Grün: CSFB-Chef Klein könnte Details zur Strategie präsentieren
Credit Suisse-Aktie etwas tiefer: Credit Suisse laut Aktionär Harris mögliches Übernahmeziel - Abflüsse aus Immobilienfonds
Das sind die Top-Aktien von Börsenexperte Jim Cramer im Jahr 2023
Durchwachsener Wochenstart: Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
NEL ASA-Aktie etwas leichter: NEL ASA legt beim Umsatz zu - Nettoverlust fällt höher aus
Bayer-Aktie im Minus: Bayer erwartet 2023 einen rückläufigen Gewinn - Zahl der Glyphosat-Schadensersatzklagen steigt weiter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten