Capital BlueCross Temporarily Modifies Coverage to Help Members Deal with Spread of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross today announced steps to give its members easier, more affordable access to the care that can keep them healthy and help slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

"A core goal at Capital BlueCross is to improve the health and well-being of our members, and slowing the spread of this virus is a priority in that regard," said Dr. Jennifer Chambers, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Capital BlueCross.

To help combat COVID-19, Capital BlueCross will:

Cover medically necessary diagnostic tests that are consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) related to COVID-19 and waive the member's cost share (copay or coinsurance) for these tests.



Suspend the prior authorization requirement for diagnostic tests and for covered services that are medically necessary and consistent with CDC guidance for those diagnosed with COVID-19.



Increase access to prescription drugs by waiving early refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance drugs.

In addition, Capital BlueCross is encouraging members to use its Virtual Care service, which allows them to access a doctor online without leaving home. Virtual Care can help members avoid the risk of coming into contact with others who might have the virus, and help limit its spread. It's also often faster and easier than scheduling an in-office appointment. Doctors are available every hour, every day of the week, on your smartphone, tablet, or personal computer.

If a Virtual Care doctor determines a member might be at risk, the doctor can provide guidance on the best way to access care that limits exposing others to illness.

"If you are sick, you should make every effort to stay home," Dr. Chambers advises. "Use common sense and common courtesy to help from spreading germs to others."

