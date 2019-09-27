Capital Bancorp, Inc. Named in Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A., today announced it has been named one of the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country in the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019.

The purpose of the Sm-All Stars is to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world, according to Sandler O'Neill + Partners, L.P., a full-service investment banking firm and broker-dealer specializing in the financial services sector.

Members were evaluated against industry standards and required to outperform across key performance metrics in the industry. Capital Bancorp was one of 11 banks in the Mid-Atlantic region recognized by Sandler O'Neill, and among 30 of the highest performing institutions nationwide.

"We're honored to have been recognized by Sandler O'Neill," says Edward Barry, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Bank. "We're especially pleased to be among the 'stars' in the ever-competitive Mid-Atlantic region."

Adds Barry, "Our inclusion in the Sm-All Stars Class comes on the heels of our listing in American Banker top 200 publicly traded community banks and being named as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" earlier this year. Our team has a passion for helping advance our customers' vision. I believe that commitment and the continued progress on our solutions and technology enabled strategy drive our growth, each and every year."

ABOUT CAPITAL BANCORP, INC.

Capital Bancorp, Inc., Rockville, Maryland is a registered bank holding company incorporated under the laws of Maryland. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Capital Bank, N.A., is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. Capital Bancorp has been providing financial services since 1999 and now operates bank branches in five locations in the greater Washington, D.C., Virginia and Baltimore, Maryland markets. Capital Bancorp had assets of approximately $1.2 billion at June 30, 2019 and its common stock is traded in the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "CBNK." More information can be found at the Company's website www.CapitalBankMD.com under its investor relations page.

