Capistrano Volkswagen discounts select inventory for Year-End Red Tag Sales Event

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capistrano Volkswagen, a dealership located in San Juan Capistrano, CA, has started its Year-End Red Tag Sales Event, which reduces prices on multiple Volkswagen models like the Jetta, Atlas, Golf and Tiguan. Year-end pricing and discounted sign-and-drive financing are available on both new 2019 and 2020 models. The sale goes until Jan 6, 2020 and can save potential customers thousands of dollars.

Those looking to buy can expect sizeable discounts. Jetta discounts go up to $4,000, while Atlas discounts top out at upwards of $6,000. Golf shoppers can expect an average of $3,000 off, while Tiguan hopefuls can anticipate around $3,500 in markdowns. Other sales include the luxury Arteon and the now-discontinued Beetle and e-Golf models.

Lessees can also expect major savings. Sign-and-drive leasing offers include the following: $0 down payment, $0 first month payment, $0 security deposit and $0 due at signing (excluding taxes, license and document fees). Sign-and-drive offers begin at $229 per month, with a 39-month plan. Rates vary with different vehicles. Applicable vehicles include the Atlas, Tiguan, Jetta and Golf, among others.

2019 Volkswagen vehicles (excluding the e-Golf) come with the Volkswagen People First Warranty. It is a 6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, doubling the 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty from the likes of Chevy, Ford, Honda and Toyota. Customers that purchase or lease a 2020 Volkswagen will receive a complimentary five-year (or the duration of the lease, up to five years) subscription to Car-Net®, which has been revamped for the new model year. 2020 Volkswagen vehicles come with an integrated WiFi hotspot that can support up to four devices simultaneously.

Those interested in taking advantage of the Year-End Red Tag Sales Event pricing should visit https://www.capovw.com/. Those with questions are encouraged to call 844-815-5606 or visit the dealership in person at 32922 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano.

