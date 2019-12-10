+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an der Umfrage zum Thema ETFs teilnehmen +++ -w-
10.12.2019 01:30:00

Capistrano Volkswagen discounts select inventory for Year-End Red Tag Sales Event

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Capistrano Volkswagen, a dealership located in San Juan Capistrano, CA, has started its Year-End Red Tag Sales Event, which reduces prices on multiple Volkswagen models like the Jetta, Atlas, Golf and Tiguan. Year-end pricing and discounted sign-and-drive financing are available on both new 2019 and 2020 models. The sale goes until Jan 6, 2020 and can save potential customers thousands of dollars.

Those looking to buy can expect sizeable discounts. Jetta discounts go up to $4,000, while Atlas discounts top out at upwards of $6,000. Golf shoppers can expect an average of $3,000 off, while Tiguan hopefuls can anticipate around $3,500 in markdowns. Other sales include the luxury Arteon and the now-discontinued Beetle and e-Golf models.

Lessees can also expect major savings. Sign-and-drive leasing offers include the following: $0 down payment, $0 first month payment, $0 security deposit and $0 due at signing (excluding taxes, license and document fees). Sign-and-drive offers begin at $229 per month, with a 39-month plan. Rates vary with different vehicles. Applicable vehicles include the Atlas, Tiguan, Jetta and Golf, among others.

2019 Volkswagen vehicles (excluding the e-Golf) come with the Volkswagen People First Warranty. It is a 6-year/72,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty, doubling the 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty from the likes of Chevy, Ford, Honda and Toyota. Customers that purchase or lease a 2020 Volkswagen will receive a complimentary five-year (or the duration of the lease, up to five years) subscription to Car-Net®, which has been revamped for the new model year. 2020 Volkswagen vehicles come with an integrated WiFi hotspot that can support up to four devices simultaneously.

Those interested in taking advantage of the Year-End Red Tag Sales Event pricing should visit https://www.capovw.com/. Those with questions are encouraged to call 844-815-5606 or visit the dealership in person at 32922 Valle Road, San Juan Capistrano.

 

SOURCE Capistrano Volkswagen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

09.12.19
Gold im Zuge guter US-Konjunkturdaten spürbar gefallen
09.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Vontobel: derimail - Nestlé, Novartis, Roche mit Chance auf Renditeverdoppelung
09.12.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Das hat sehr gut gepasst / Facebook – Der Trend bleibt intakt
06.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Volkswagen AG
06.12.19
SMI-Investoren bleiben vorsichtig
05.12.19
Hochspannung bei AMS – Teilentwarnung bei S+B | BX Swiss
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
26.11.19
Schroders: Die wachsende Bedeutung chinesischer A-Aktien in acht Bildern
mehr
Die neue Welt der Kryptoanlagen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sonntagstrend: SPD profitiert von Doppelspitze - AfD verliert
Zusammenbruch bei Bitcoin voraus? Laut Experte wäre der nächste Halt bei 6'000 US-Dollar
Google-Aktie im Blick: Diese Konsequenzen könnte der Machtwechsel bei Alphabet haben
Autoneum-Aktien sacken nach weiterer Gewinnwarnung zweistellig ab
Canopy Growth-Aktie mit zweistelligem Kurssprung: Canopy Growth erhält neuen CEO
Steve Wozniak warnt: Die Länder werden Internetwährungen "nur kontrollieren wollen"
Arqule-Aktie +100%: Merck & Co. kauft Krebsspezialisten Arqule
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Tochter Genentech stellt an ASH-Kongress neue Daten vor
Milliarden an Marktkapitalisierung verloren: Was ist mit dem Hoffnungmarkt Cannabis geschehen?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI beendet Handel mit kleinem Abschlag -- DAX schliesst tiefer -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich leicht im Plus
Anleger am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Montag zurück. An der US-Börse ging es zum Wochenauftakt leicht abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost sind etwas fester in die neue Woche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Areas.Article.ViewModels.News.DetailsViewModel FinanzenNet.Finando.Web.Core.Extensions.VueComponent ;